Ravindra Parameshwarappa’s Yellow Gangs To Hit Celluloid On November 11

Yellow Gangs, which did everything from shoot to post-production work silently, is now ready to be showcased on the big screen. The film which has been made by debutant director Ravindra Parameshwarappa has elicited a lot of attention. The movie which is ready for release on November 11, has got praise for its eccentric minimal posters and teaser.

The title Yellow Gangs has a mystical tone to it and the film is a unique attempt to convey the chaotic situations around the drug trade and the dirty money that is involved with it.

Ravindra who has previously worked with Yogaraj Bhat is now all set to realise his big dream.

Director Ravindra Parameshwarappa

Yellow Gangs is a crime thriller with major twists and turns that will leave the audience hooked, says Ravindra.



The characters are so raw and real that audiences will feel they are one among them. The film’s highlight is a Mexican standoff sequence in the climax. A Mexican standoff is a confrontation where no strategy exists that allows any party to win. At the same time, they cannot come out of the situation without a substantial loss. Yellow Gangs stars Dev Devaiah, Archana Kottige, Bala Rajwadi, Arun, Pradeep Poojari, Satya, and Mallikarjun amongst others.

Director Ravindra Parameshwarappa with his team members

Yellow Gangs has been produced by various people including Vibhinna Studios, Key Lights, What Next Movies, Manoj P, GMR Kumar, DS Praveen, and alumni of JNV Shivamogga school. Lokesh Hithalakoppa is the executive producer.