Rajavardan Wows Fans With His Pranayam!

Rajavardan Wows Fans With His Pranayam!

Pranayam is a Kannada romance drama movie written and directed by S Dattatreya starring Rajavardan and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles.

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:39 am

He may be a few films old, but young actor Rajavardan has already managed to make a fast name for himself with his talent. The son of veteran actor Dingri Nagraj, Rajavardan believes that each of his films must make a strong impact on viewers and the stories have to stay in their minds long after they walk out of the cinema hall. And Rajavardan has managed to do exactly that with his hard work and good choice of scripts. And now another such film has come along his way. And that is Pranayam. The movie has already made a strong impression with its teaser, and that is no ordinary feat. Movies that have managed to wow audiences with their teasers and trailers have always won big at the box office and Pranayam too seems to be doing that. Its teaser has won a lot of praise and going by the title, it seems like a love story. But soon you will get to know that the storyline is more than just that — it will bend your mind as you delve further into the film.

Pranayam

Along with romantic scenes, there is a lot of mass elements that are also woven in. And Rajavardan seems to be having various shades in the flick. The film has been produced by Paramesh who had earlier backed movies like Kariya 2, Pallaki and Ganapa; Dattatreya has directed it. Naina Ganguly plays his leading lady.

Leading Cast of Pranayam

Entertainment Spotlight Kannada Cinema Film Rajavardan Naina Ganguly
