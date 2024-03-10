The Congress recently unveiled its 'Nyay Geet', highlighting the party's commitment to justice across five key areas. Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders shared the song on social media. In it, Rahul Gandhi expressed hope for fulfilling the dreams of those left behind. The song, lasting 2 minutes and 34 seconds, emphasises the party's promise to provide employment rights and apprenticeship opportunities for young people. The five pillars of justice outlined by the Congress include justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice.

The video accompanying the song shows Rahul Gandhi engaging with locals during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a follow-up to last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The journey, which began on January 14 from Manipur and is set to conclude in Mumbai by the month's end, covers 6,200 kilometers across 14 states.

Since its release on social media, the 'Nyay Geet' has garnered approximately 357.8K views and is accessible on various music platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk, and Saavn.