Congress Unveils 'Nyay Geet'
The Congress recently unveiled its 'Nyay Geet', highlighting the party's commitment to justice across five key areas. Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders shared the song on social media. In it, Rahul Gandhi expressed hope for fulfilling the dreams of those left behind. The song, lasting 2 minutes and 34 seconds, emphasises the party's promise to provide employment rights and apprenticeship opportunities for young people. The five pillars of justice outlined by the Congress include justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice.
The video accompanying the song shows Rahul Gandhi engaging with locals during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a follow-up to last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The journey, which began on January 14 from Manipur and is set to conclude in Mumbai by the month's end, covers 6,200 kilometers across 14 states.
Since its release on social media, the 'Nyay Geet' has garnered approximately 357.8K views and is accessible on various music platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk, and Saavn.
Rahul Gandhi Resumes 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' From Gujarat
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, has resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Mandvi in the Surat district of Gujarat.
Mallikarjun Kharge On The Resignation Of Election Commissioner Arun Goel
In a statement on social media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised questions about the current state of the Election Commission, saying, "Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in a few days. Why?"
Kharge reiterated his concern about the ongoing trend of undermining independent institutions, warning, "As I have said earlier, if we do not stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship!"
Jairam Ramesh Raises Questions Amidst Election Commissioner Arun Goel's Resignation
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, stated on the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, "...Election Commission should be a fair body, it is a constitutional institution. Arun Goel resigned yesterday. Three reasons for this came to my mind. First, are there some differences between the Chief Election Commissioner and him? Are there some differences between Modi Government - who sits on the front seat and drives - and him? Second, there could be some personal reasons. Third...has he resigned so that he can contest elections on a BJP ticket? There will be clarity in the next few days..."
PM Modi Engages In Political Rallies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal on Saturday, followed by a late-night roadshow in Varanasi. Additionally, he visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for prayers.
Arun Goel Resigns Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections
The Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel, has resigned from his position ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. His resignation was accepted by the President of India. Arun Goel was in line to become the chief election commissioner after the current incumbent, Rajiv Kumar, retires in February 2025.
According to a notification issued by the Law Ministry, Arun Goel's resignation was accepted, leaving Rajiv Kumar as the sole election commissioner in India before the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
Arun Goel, a 1985-batch officer from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) who served in the Punjab cadre, took voluntary retirement in 2022 before being appointed as an Election Commissioner of India. His appointment drew attention and criticism, with the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) filing a plea in the Supreme Court against it, citing concerns about transparency and institutional integrity.
While the Supreme Court expressed reservations about Arun Goel's appointment, it ultimately dismissed the plea without disrupting his position as an Election Commissioner.