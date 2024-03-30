Lok Sabha Elections2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Holds Roadshow In Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday held a roadshow as part of BJP's election campaign for Lok Sabha in Maharshtra's Nagpur.
Advertisement
Watch: TN CM Stalin Campaigns For DMK's Salem Candidate TM Selvaganapathy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin campaigned for DMK's Salem candidate TM Selvaganapathy on Saturday morning in the streets of Salem.
Stalin was seen interacting with the public on the road and also clicked selfied with them.
Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites To Take Place Today In Ghazipur
The gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 due to cardiac arrest in Banda Medical College after his health deteriorated inside Banda jail. Ansari's family has claimed 'slow poisoning' could be a reason behind his death and opposition leader in Uttar Pradesh have also raised question against the ruling government regarding the death.
Ansari's mortal remains reached Ghazipur late in the night on Friday. Security has been heightened near his native residence in Ghazipur's Mohammadabad ahead of his last rites which will take place at Kali Bagh cemetery today.
Watch: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Participates In Election Rally Of BJP Candidate Rekha Patra
BJP candidate and alleged Sandeshkhali victim, Rekha Patra held a roadshow in Basirhat on March 29. Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was also present in the rally with thousands of supporters.
Advertisement
'Vote for INDIA bloc if you want democracy': TN CM Mk Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and appealed to people in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri to vote for the INDIA bloc if they want democracy and social justice to prevail in the country.
Stalin was canvassing votes for the DMK's Dharmapuri candidate A Mani and Congress nominee for the Krishnagiri constituency Gopinath when he asked the public, "Will you do it? Are you ready to vote for INDIA (bloc)?"
"The forthcoming election is an important election in the history of India. It is time to send the BJP which is ruling at the Centre packing," he added.
Advertisement
Congress Announces 5 Names In Its 9th Candidates List
The Congress on Friday announced three more candidates, including Sandur MLA E Thukaram for the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency In Karnataka.
The party has named Sunil Bose as its Chamarajanagar LS candidate and All India Youth Congress General Secretary Raksha Ramaiah as its Chikkaballapura candidate
While in Rajasthan, Congress fielded Damodar Gujrar and CP Joshi from Rajsamand and Bhilwara LS seats.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Left Announces 2 More Candidates In West Bengal
The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Friday during a press conference named two Lok Sabha candidates - CPI(M)'s Biplab Moitra for the Arambagh constituency and Sonamani Murmu Tudu for Jhargram.
On the speculations that the Forward Bloc may go alone if CPI(M) concedes more seats to the Congress or ISF, Bose claimed, "Forces that are against the Left, Congress and ISF are spreading such misinformation."
CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said the Left Front was ready to field candidates in all 42 seats in the state.
"But, we are showing patience. We wish to wage a united battle taking the Congress and ISF along with us," he said.
Elections 2024: Congress Accuses BJP Govt Of Indulging In 'Tax Terrorism' To 'Financially Cripple' Opp Parties
The Congress Friday said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore even as it accused the BJP of "serious violations" of income-tax laws for which it should be penalised to the tune of Rs 4,600 crore.
With campaigning for Lok Sabha polls picking up, the Congress also accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party and alleged that democracy was "under threat" in the BJP government.
Elections 2024: Schedule And Preparations
The Elections season is around the corner as the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 is going to begin on April 19 and continue till June 1. The Election Commission of India announced that the general assembly will take place in 7 phases and the counting would be on June 4.
The state assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also take place during between April 18 and June 2.
The election campaigns by political parties are being conducted across the country along with announcement of candidates lists.