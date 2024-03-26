Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shiv Sena UBT To Release First List Of Candidates Today, Row Over Congress Leader’s Post On Kangana

Sanjay Kumar To Contest From Bihar’s Khagadia: CPI (M)
CPI (M) on Tuesday announced that ‘Mahagathabandhan’ supported candidate Sanjay Kumar will be Lok Sabha candidate from Bihar’s Khagadia.
Congress Demands Action Against BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay Godse Remark
The Congress has demanded action against former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Tamluk constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his remark that he "cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse".
Gangopadhyay has reportedly said: "(he) cannot choose between (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Naturam) Godse".
He added: "As someone from the legal profession, I must try and understand the other side of the story. I must read his (Nathuram Godse) writings and understand what triggered him to kill Mahatma Gandhi."
"Until then, I cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse," he was quoted as saying.
On Gangopadhyay's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday wrote on X, "It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the prime minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse."
"This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy," he said.
"What will the Father of the Do-nation do to protect the Father of the Nation?" he added.
Video Of JDS, BJP Workers Clash From Karnataka Emerges
A video of a clash between JDS and BJP workers during a joint coordination meeting in Turuvekere Karnataka’s Tumakaru district has emerged.
Congress' Habit To Insult 'Matru Shakti': BJP Leader From Himachal Pradesh
BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said it has become Congress’ “habit to insult women-Matru Shakti’ after row over the party leader Supriya Shrinate’s comment on the saffron party’s candidate from the state's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut.
He said the party is mulling to take legal action against Congress over the comment.
"...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women- 'Matru Shakti'. The whole of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh is angry. Congress will have to pay for this,” he said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Gathering In Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed a gathering in Gorakhpur.
‘Fortunate To Be Candidate From Sambalpur’: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur constituency, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday offered prayer at Maa Samaleswari temple in Odisha.
“Goddess Samaleshwari's temple is one of the prominent religious places in the country... I am fortunate to be a candidate from here...,"he said.
'In Politics You Get Love And Chance To Work For People’: TMC’s Yusuf Pathan
The cricketer turned politician Yusuf Pathan, who is TMC’s candidate from Berhampore constituency said in politics you get “love and chance” to work for the people.
"In cricket, you don't get love on ground, you only get it from outside the ground. But in this (politics) field, you get love and a chance to work for the people that love you," he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) To Announce 1st Candidate List For LS Polls
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said the party will announce its first candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. He said the list will likely comprise of 15-16 names of the candidates.
NCW Demands Action Against Congress Leader For Post On Kangana Ranaut’s Electoral Debut
The National Commission of Women (NCW) has demanded action against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over derogatory post for actor Kangana Ranaut's electoral debut which has sparked a fresh controversy.