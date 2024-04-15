Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Kerala; Amit Shah To Campaign For BJP In Tripura

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: With just four days to go for the first phase of the seven phase Lok Sabha elections, the political parties are campaigning with full intensity in several places across the country to garner support for themselves. On Monday, the southern part of the country—Kerala will witness a major political activity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address a rally at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. On the other hand Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Kozhikode. The country’s northeast will also see Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Tripura.