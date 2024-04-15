Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Kerala; Amit Shah To Campaign For BJP In Tripura

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: With just four days to go for the first phase of the seven phase Lok Sabha elections, the political parties are campaigning with full intensity in several places across the country to garner support for themselves. On Monday, the southern part of the country—Kerala will witness a major political activity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address a rally at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. On the other hand Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Kozhikode. The country’s northeast will also see Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Tripura.

Outlook Web Desk
15 April 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for BJP in Kerala | PTI

‘Agendas Promised By BJP In 2014 Have Vanished Now’: JMM Leader

JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak on Monday said, “the agendas that were promised by BJP in 2014 before coming to power have now vanished."

Hansdak is JMM’s candidate from Jharkhand's Rajmahal constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Amit Shah To Campaign For BJP In Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for BJP in Tripura on Monday for the Lok Sabha elections. Shah has already arrived in the state.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Kerala’s Kozhikode

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Monday. The former Congress president is himself contesting the election from the state’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

PM Modi To Address Rallies In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for BJP lead NDA candidates in central and south Kerala on Monday. He is scheduled to attend two functions on April 15 in Kerala as part of the BJP’s electoral campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

