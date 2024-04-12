Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Mega Rally In J&K's Udhampur Today; Rahul Gandhi, CM Stalin To Lead INDIA Bloc Rally In Coimbatore

Elections 2024 LIVE News: With just a week left before the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls goes live on April 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is campaigning across the nation asserting the country wants 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'. To counter the ruling party's ambitious claim, the Opposition INDIA bloc is all set to embark on a mega rally in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore today. As fresh developments are unfolding every day right ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, keep an eye on Outlook to stay updated with all the details.

Jheelum Basu
Jheelum Basu
12 April 2024
12 April 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at the public during a roadshow | PTI

Employment, Education, Food, Health: Key Issues Of Pilibhit 

With just a week left for the Lok Sabha polls to begin, here's what locals say about the key issues in the Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"Here a candidate of bicycle (Samajwadi Party symbol) is canvassing, Modi (BJP candidate) is also in the field. We have many problems. I have my own personal problem and when I try to put the subject to the officials or ministers, no one listens,” says a shopkeeper Chandrapal.

“One vote can change anything. We need employment for youths, better education, and health facilities. Now the situation has been changing here (under the current BJP government),” says a student Vikas Kumar.

For the first time in more than three decades the mother-son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi will not be in the fray from UP's Pilibhit constituency for which the BJP is going full throttle.

The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit seat this time.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi | - PTI
'If Not As An MP, Then As A Son...': Varun Gandhi's Note To People Of Pilibhit As BJP Denies LS Poll Ticket

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Polls: Phase 3 Nomination Process Begins 

The nomination process for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls has began on Friday. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commmmission of India (ECI), for the third phase of voting, the last date to submit nominations is April 19 while the polling date is May 7.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

BY Jheelum Basu

MVA Is Like An 'Auto-Rickshaw With Mismatching Spare Parts': Amit Shah

Speaking at a campaign rally for BJP candidate and sitting local MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar at Naigaon in the Nanded district of central Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress in Maharashtra was like an "auto-rickshaw with mismatching spare parts", and it will fail to perform.

Kerala: BJP State Executive Member Francis Albert Joins Congress

BJP district committee member and a prominent leader in fisheries sector in Thiruvananthapuram Francis Albert, along with several other activists, have resigned from BJP and joined Congress on Thursday.

INDIA Bloc: Rahul Gandhi, CM MK Stalin To Lead Rally In Coimbatore

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chhief Minister MK Stalin are all set to frontline a mega rally of the Opposition INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore today.

J&K: PM Modi's Poll Rally In Udhampur Today 

Commenting on preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit in Jamu and Kashmir, Udhampur BJP President Arun Gupta said, "PM Modi will address a public rally in Udhampur on April 12. The rally will be organised at the Modi ground. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend it... The party has made all types of preparations. Complete arrangements of food and water, and medical facilities will be made for the people coming for the rally... We will make sure that no one has to face any inconvenience..."

PM Narendra Modi campaigning in Uttarakhand on Thursday| - PTI
'Ghar Me Ghus Kar': PM Modi Hails His 'Strong' Govt's Actions Against Terrorism

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 At A Glance

With a week left for the first phase of polling, poll preparations across the country have reached a crescendo. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.

As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.

To ensure inclusive and participative Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission this year promised to provide home voting facilities for voters above the age of 85 and the ones with physical disabilities.

Furthermore, the apex poll body this time has also leveraged the power of social media to engage with more people, particularly the youth and the first time voters.

