Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Mega Rally In J&K's Udhampur Today; Rahul Gandhi, CM Stalin To Lead INDIA Bloc Rally In Coimbatore

Commenting on preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit in Jamu and Kashmir, Udhampur BJP President Arun Gupta said, "PM Modi will address a public rally in Udhampur on April 12. The rally will be organised at the Modi ground. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend it... The party has made all types of preparations. Complete arrangements of food and water, and medical facilities will be made for the people coming for the rally... We will make sure that no one has to face any inconvenience..."