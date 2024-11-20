By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States

By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Punjab Key Points
In Punjab, bypolls will be held in four assembly seats including Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala in Punjab.
The bypolls were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha. Of the four assembly segments, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal were earlier held by the Congress, and the Barnala seat by the AAP.
Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray. A total of 6.96 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Key Points
In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. Ninety candidates are in the fray in these seats with the maximum of 14 in Ghaziabad.
This will be the first electoral test of the INDIA bloc as well as the NDA in the politically-crucial state after the Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2022 assembly polls, Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki were won by the SP, while the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair. The Meerapur seat was won by BJP ally RLD.
By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Points To Know
