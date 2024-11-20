Elections

By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States

By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Assembly by-polls are set to take place in 15 seats spread across Uttar Pradesh (9 seats), Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (1 seat), and Uttarakhand (1 seat) on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23. Follow Outlook to stay updated with live updates from by-poll elections alongside Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls.

O
Outlook Web Desk
20 November 2024
20 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bypoll elections in 15 seats across 4 states on November 20 PTI
By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: In Uttar Pradesh, nine assembly seats are up for grabs including Ghaziabad, Khair (Aligarh), Kundarki (Moradabad), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Phulpur (Allahabad), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar), Sisamau (Kanpur), Karhal (Mainpuri), and Majhawan (Mirzapur). In Punjab, four Assembly constituencies will go to the polls on Wednesday — Gidderbaha, Barnala, Chabbewal, and Dera Baba Nanak. Polling will also be held for the Palakkad seat in Kerala and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.
LIVE UPDATES

By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Punjab Key Points

In Punjab, bypolls will be held in four assembly seats including Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala in Punjab.

The bypolls were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha. Of the four assembly segments, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal were earlier held by the Congress, and the Barnala seat by the AAP.

Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray. A total of 6.96 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Key Points

In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. Ninety candidates are in the fray in these seats with the maximum of 14 in Ghaziabad.

This will be the first electoral test of the INDIA bloc as well as the NDA in the politically-crucial state after the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki were won by the SP, while the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair. The Meerapur seat was won by BJP ally RLD.

By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Points To Know

Assembly by-polls are set to take place in 15 seats spread across Uttar Pradesh (9 seats), Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (1 seat), and Uttarakhand (1 seat) on November 20.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki.

In Punjab, elections will be held in four assembly seats including Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala.

Polling will also be held for the Palakkad seat in Kerala and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. India Stake Claim As One Of The Most Dominating T20I Side Ever With An Incredible 2024
  3. Gerald Coetzee Reprimanded For Showing Dissent In Fourth T20I Against India
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. Neymar Should Have Won Five Ballons D'or, Claims Gianluigi Buffon
  2. FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Palestine Hold South Korea And Japan Down China
  3. Morgan Rogers Pens Long-term Aston Villa Deal
  4. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 5 Highlights: Unbeaten Manipur, Tamil Nadu Enter Final Round
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Fixtures, Results, Venues, Telecast Details - All You Need to Know
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini 'Gave Everything' To Take Italy Into Final
  4. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
  5. United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  2. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  3. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China
  5. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 Voting To Begin At 7 AM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  5. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Polling Starts 7 AM; Over 4000 Candidates In Fray For 288 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
  2. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  3. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  4. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  5. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points