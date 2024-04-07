Culture & Society

“Aren’t We, The One?”

The soul of Theyyam is rooted in the essence of humanity, beyond the rigour and rigidity of scriptures

The Vishnumoorthy Theyyam is being welcomed to the Juma Masjid in Perumbatta by Muslim devotees during the festival of Kasaragod Perumbatta Padarkkulangara Bhagavathi Temple.`
“May the echoes of your adhan (call to prayer) and the sacred sound of my conch be carried through time by our children for a millennium. Let them be preserved under the watchful eyes of both my companions and the deities.”

These are the words of the Vishnumoorthy Theyyam during his ritualistic visit at the Perumbatta Juma Masjid in Kerala on the occasion of Padarkkulangara Bhagavathi temple festival in Perumbatta, Kasaragod. These are the oracles of Theyyam. In Theyyam, the practitioner, or the oracle, enters a state of exalted trance in which he becomes the physical manifestation of a deity.

Ali%20Theyyam%20offering%20namaz%20at%20Kamballur%20Fort
Ali Theyyam offering namaz at Kamballur Fort
Theyyam closes his eyes in tranquillity as the adhan echoes during the Asr (prayer at 3:55 pm). In a poignant pause, Theyyam’s anklet falls silent. The entire village assimilates the deep meaning of this silence with great respect in a moment of inner reflection and peace―a silence that carries a deep wisdom, bridging the gap between the divine and the devotees.

“Are we not one and the same? We exist like petals of a single flower. Your adhan should seep deep into my ears. In times when both earth and air tremble in unspoken fear, we move and act, carrying the realisation that all―the living and the lifeless―are irrevocably one,” says Theyyam.

Mappila%20Theyyam%20invoked%20at%20the%20ancient%20Kamballur%20Fort%20stands%20as%20a%20testament%20to%20religious%20brotherhood.%20The%20legend%20revolves%20around%20the%20mysterious%20death%20of%20the%20Kalanthan%20Mukri%20of%20Pulingome%20Mosque%20and%20its%20link%20to%20Karimchamundi.%20As%20Karimchamundi%20Theyyam%20descends%2C%20Mukri%20Theyyam%20emerges%20after%20the%20namaz.%20The%20date%20for%20the%20esteemed%20Pulingome%20Makham%20Urus%20is%20set%20here%20which%20is%20a%20tradition%20honoured%20in%20the%20presence%20of%20the%20fort%E2%80%99s%20ancestral%20descendants.
Mappila Theyyam invoked at the ancient Kamballur Fort stands as a testament to religious brotherhood. The legend revolves around the mysterious death of the Kalanthan Mukri of Pulingome Mosque and its link to Karimchamundi. As Karimchamundi Theyyam descends, Mukri Theyyam emerges after the namaz. The date for the esteemed Pulingome Makham Urus is set here which is a tradition honoured in the presence of the fort’s ancestral descendants. Photo: PrasoonKiran
At a time when sectarianism and racism are dividing the world, a small village in Kasaragod standing defiant through Theyyam and it cannot be summed up merely as a ritual. It’s a vivid display of how Kaavu (sacred grove) and its ingrained culture, with Theyyam at the forefront, stands in solidarity with humanity and guard against the disparities of colour, caste and creed.

The soul of Theyyam lies in this equanimity that is rooted in the essence of humanity, beyond the rigour and rigidity of scriptures. No other concepts of Gods can stand parallel to the deities, built on the voice, life and breath of the once-deemed untouchables. Theyyam itself was the primal form of protest and the ultimate expression of resistance in times when social classism was the norm.

Pottan%20Theyyam%2C%20lying%20on%20the%20pyre%2C%20calls%20out%20to%20the%20Muslim%20believers%20as%20Madayi%20Nagare%20(Oh%2C%20the%20residents%20of%20Mayadi%20town)%2C%20and%20invites%20them%20to%20heed%20his%20words.%20Pottan%20Theyyam%20is%20a%20conception%20of%20the%20profound%20truth%20that%20all%20humans%20are%20one%2C%20irrespective%20of%20caste%20and%20religion.%20Pottan%2C%20a%20term%20meaning%20%E2%80%98the%20fool%E2%80%99%2C%20paradoxically%20signifies%20the%20wisdom%20of%20the%20Pulayan%20(a%20member%20of%20Pulaya%20Dalit%20community%20in%20Kerala)%2C%20who%20questioned%20prevailing%20caste%20fanaticisms%20in%20the%20past.%20Today%2C%20whenever%20his%20philosophies%20are%20spoken%20from%20the%20pyre%2C%20leaves%20us%20to%20ponder%20the%20deeper%20meaning%20of%20%E2%80%98who%20is%20the%20real%20fool%E2%80%99%20in%20a%20society%20scarred%20by%20caste%20divisions.
Pottan Theyyam, lying on the pyre, calls out to the Muslim believers as Madayi Nagare (Oh, the residents of Mayadi town), and invites them to heed his words. Pottan Theyyam is a conception of the profound truth that all humans are one, irrespective of caste and religion. Pottan, a term meaning ‘the fool’, paradoxically signifies the wisdom of the Pulayan (a member of Pulaya Dalit community in Kerala), who questioned prevailing caste fanaticisms in the past. Today, whenever his philosophies are spoken from the pyre, leaves us to ponder the deeper meaning of ‘who is the real fool’ in a society scarred by caste divisions.
Even in the largest democratic-secular nation, the national identity often tangles with religious interpretations. Amidst this, the scenes of religious harmony from such small villages stand as a strong reminder of “unity in diversity”. Kerala―having emerged post-renaissance from the malignant history of caste discriminations―showcases the transformative impact of Theyyams in shaping and redefining its contemporary ethos.

Though the ritualistic structures were rooted in beliefs, Theyyam’s true essence is humanity and brotherhood. In Kerala’s unique topography, bordered by the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, the northern landscape is a blend of inland Redstone hills, paddy fields, rivers and forests. The Kaavu and Theyyam have played a pivotal role in cultivating secularism in this purely agrarian land.

A%20scene%20of%20the%20exquisite%20beauty%20of%20the%20entire%20history%20of%20Theyyam.%20Theyyam%20offering%20namaz%20in%20the%20courtyard%20of%20a%20Kaavu.%20This%20rare%20spectacle%20of%20rituals%20from%20time%20immemorial%20is%20still%20ardently%20observed%20in%20Kodoth%20Bhagavathy%20Temple%20in%20Maloth%20village%2C%20Kasaragod.
A scene of the exquisite beauty of the entire history of Theyyam. Theyyam offering namaz in the courtyard of a Kaavu. This rare spectacle of rituals from time immemorial is still ardently observed in Kodoth Bhagavathy Temple in Maloth village, Kasaragod.
Kannur and Kasaragod districts are the heartlands of Theyyam. Hundreds of villages in these areas witness thousands of Theyyam performances each year. The valiant, the gallant, the vanquished and the ones betrayed in life, find rebirth and representation in the form of Theyyam rising as the divine.

Among these sacred narratives, the Mappila Theyyams of north Malabar, especially in Kasaragod district, stand paramount. Apart from the ancestral rights held by certain Muslim families in Theyyam festivals, the Mappila Theyyams are performed in traditional Muslim attire.

Theyyam%20is%20a%20fusion%20of%20diverse%20ritualistic%20belief%20systems.%20At%20each%20phase%2C%20Theyyam%20is%20enriched%20by%20the%20folk%20wisdom%20and%20skills%20of%20a%20Theyyam%20artist.%20A%20Theyyam%20artist%20embodies%20a%20multitude%20of%20skills%E2%80%95from%20the%20art%20of%20face%20painting%2C%20thottam%20paattu%20(ritual%20song)%2C%20creation%20of%20costume%2C%20ornaments%20and%20head%20gear%2C%20playing%20drums%20and%20percussions%2C%20mastering%20signs%20and%20movements%20and%20dance%20techniques.%20Among%20these%2C%20the%20intricate%20face%20painting%20is%20particularly%20significant.%20Face%20painting%20is%20inspired%20from%20natural%20symbols.%20The%20make-up%20is%20crafted%20from%20a%20mixture%20of%20turmeric%2C%20rice%20flour%20and%20charcoal.%20This%20picture%20represents%20the%20face%20painting%20of%20Bappiriyan%20Mappila%20Theyyam.
Theyyam is a fusion of diverse ritualistic belief systems. At each phase, Theyyam is enriched by the folk wisdom and skills of a Theyyam artist. A Theyyam artist embodies a multitude of skills―from the art of face painting, thottam paattu (ritual song), creation of costume, ornaments and head gear, playing drums and percussions, mastering signs and movements and dance techniques. Among these, the intricate face painting is particularly significant. Face painting is inspired from natural symbols. The make-up is crafted from a mixture of turmeric, rice flour and charcoal. This picture represents the face painting of Bappiriyan Mappila Theyyam.
This is how the Mappila Theyyams, which are imperiously linked to the socio-cultural fabric of northern Kerala, become a prelude to the articulation of a secular nation. In the social landscape of northern Kerala, long before the emergence of secular organisations and ideologies, the oracles of Theyyam echoed a timeless message―“You and I are the one and the same.”

Bappiriyan%20was%20the%20captain%20of%20Aryapoonganni%2C%20the%20chief%20deity%20who%20journeyed%20to%20Kolathunadu%20from%20Aryarnadu%20in%20a%20wooden%20boat.%20Aryapoonganni%E2%80%99s%20journey%20with%20her%20brothers%20and%20Bappiriyan%20in%20the%20wooden%20boat%20tells%20a%20profound%20story%20of%20caste%2C%20religion%20and%20reverence.%20The%20essence%20of%20Aryapoonganni%20and%20Bappiriyan%20Theyyam%20remains%20a%20powerful%20narrative%2C%20despite%20minor%20local%20variations%20in%20the%20legends.
Bappiriyan was the captain of Aryapoonganni, the chief deity who journeyed to Kolathunadu from Aryarnadu in a wooden boat. Aryapoonganni’s journey with her brothers and Bappiriyan in the wooden boat tells a profound story of caste, religion and reverence. The essence of Aryapoonganni and Bappiriyan Theyyam remains a powerful narrative, despite minor local variations in the legends.
Despite the many local discords, this greatest tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity remains intact in these villages of Kasaragod even today. The wonder of Mappila blending with Theyyam resonates in every utterance of Mappila Theyyam. The cultural contrast in today’s social scenario adds depth to this.

The Muslim presence remains intangible in the sacred groves of northern Kerala in many forms.

Karimchamundi%20is%20a%20fierce%20deity%20of%20the%20northern%20Kaavu.%20It%20is%20believed%20that%20the%20avenging%20goddess%20tragically%20killed%20the%20pregnant%20wife%20of%20Ali%20Mappila%2C%20a%20fishmonger%20from%20Payathu%20Hill.%20The%20photograph%20here%20is%20of%20Ali%20Theyyam%20as%20the%20fish%20seller%20at%20Payyannur%20Minnadan%E2%80%99s%20ancestral%20Kaavu.
Karimchamundi is a fierce deity of the northern Kaavu. It is believed that the avenging goddess tragically killed the pregnant wife of Ali Mappila, a fishmonger from Payathu Hill. The photograph here is of Ali Theyyam as the fish seller at Payyannur Minnadan’s ancestral Kaavu.
While Theyyam is portrayed as the tribal archetypes of Hindu worship, Islam is undeniably embraced as an ally, a protector, a fellow sojourner of Theyyam, and sometimes even manifested as Theyyam itself.

The%20return%20of%20Vishnumoorthy%20from%20Perumbatta%20Juma%20Masjid%20during%20Kasaragod%20Perumbatta%20Patarkulangara%20Bhagavathy%20Temple%20Festival.%20On%20the%20festival%20day%2C%20Theyyam%20enters%20the%20mosque%20in%20a%20procession%20accompanied%20by%20the%20devotees.%20Devotees%20are%20welcomed%20by%20the%20leadership%20of%20the%20mosque%20and%20Mahalla%20committee%20with%20water%20and%20sweets.%20The%20mosque%20is%20filled%20with%20an%20extraordinary%20blend%20of%20Islamic%20and%20Hindu%20devotees.%20Devotees%20cross%20the%20wooden%20bridge%20across%20the%20historic%20Thejaswini%20River%20during%20the%20festival%20as%20they%20converge%20at%20the%20Juma%20Masjid%E2%80%95a%20journey%20that%20is%20not%20just%20physical%2C%20but%20deeply%20spiritual.
The return of Vishnumoorthy from Perumbatta Juma Masjid during Kasaragod Perumbatta Patarkulangara Bhagavathy Temple Festival. On the festival day, Theyyam enters the mosque in a procession accompanied by the devotees. Devotees are welcomed by the leadership of the mosque and Mahalla committee with water and sweets. The mosque is filled with an extraordinary blend of Islamic and Hindu devotees. Devotees cross the wooden bridge across the historic Thejaswini River during the festival as they converge at the Juma Masjid―a journey that is not just physical, but deeply spiritual.
Prasoon Kiran is a freelance journalist and photographer.

