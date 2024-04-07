“Aren’t We, The One?”

Pottan Theyyam, lying on the pyre, calls out to the Muslim believers as Madayi Nagare (Oh, the residents of Mayadi town), and invites them to heed his words. Pottan Theyyam is a conception of the profound truth that all humans are one, irrespective of caste and religion. Pottan, a term meaning ‘the fool’, paradoxically signifies the wisdom of the Pulayan (a member of Pulaya Dalit community in Kerala), who questioned prevailing caste fanaticisms in the past. Today, whenever his philosophies are spoken from the pyre, leaves us to ponder the deeper meaning of ‘who is the real fool’ in a society scarred by caste divisions.

