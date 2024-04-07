“Aren’t We, The One?”

“May the echoes of your adhan (call to prayer) and the sacred sound of my conch be carried through time by our children for a millennium. Let them be preserved under the watchful eyes of both my companions and the deities.”
These are the words of the Vishnumoorthy Theyyam during his ritualistic visit at the Perumbatta Juma Masjid in Kerala on the occasion of Padarkkulangara Bhagavathi temple festival in Perumbatta, Kasaragod. These are the oracles of Theyyam. In Theyyam, the practitioner, or the oracle, enters a state of exalted trance in which he becomes the physical manifestation of a deity.
Advertisement
Theyyam closes his eyes in tranquillity as the adhan echoes during the Asr (prayer at 3:55 pm). In a poignant pause, Theyyam’s anklet falls silent. The entire village assimilates the deep meaning of this silence with great respect in a moment of inner reflection and peace―a silence that carries a deep wisdom, bridging the gap between the divine and the devotees.
“Are we not one and the same? We exist like petals of a single flower. Your adhan should seep deep into my ears. In times when both earth and air tremble in unspoken fear, we move and act, carrying the realisation that all―the living and the lifeless―are irrevocably one,” says Theyyam.
Advertisement
At a time when sectarianism and racism are dividing the world, a small village in Kasaragod standing defiant through Theyyam and it cannot be summed up merely as a ritual. It’s a vivid display of how Kaavu (sacred grove) and its ingrained culture, with Theyyam at the forefront, stands in solidarity with humanity and guard against the disparities of colour, caste and creed.
The soul of Theyyam lies in this equanimity that is rooted in the essence of humanity, beyond the rigour and rigidity of scriptures. No other concepts of Gods can stand parallel to the deities, built on the voice, life and breath of the once-deemed untouchables. Theyyam itself was the primal form of protest and the ultimate expression of resistance in times when social classism was the norm.
Even in the largest democratic-secular nation, the national identity often tangles with religious interpretations. Amidst this, the scenes of religious harmony from such small villages stand as a strong reminder of “unity in diversity”. Kerala―having emerged post-renaissance from the malignant history of caste discriminations―showcases the transformative impact of Theyyams in shaping and redefining its contemporary ethos.
Though the ritualistic structures were rooted in beliefs, Theyyam’s true essence is humanity and brotherhood. In Kerala’s unique topography, bordered by the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, the northern landscape is a blend of inland Redstone hills, paddy fields, rivers and forests. The Kaavu and Theyyam have played a pivotal role in cultivating secularism in this purely agrarian land.
Advertisement
Kannur and Kasaragod districts are the heartlands of Theyyam. Hundreds of villages in these areas witness thousands of Theyyam performances each year. The valiant, the gallant, the vanquished and the ones betrayed in life, find rebirth and representation in the form of Theyyam rising as the divine.
Among these sacred narratives, the Mappila Theyyams of north Malabar, especially in Kasaragod district, stand paramount. Apart from the ancestral rights held by certain Muslim families in Theyyam festivals, the Mappila Theyyams are performed in traditional Muslim attire.
This is how the Mappila Theyyams, which are imperiously linked to the socio-cultural fabric of northern Kerala, become a prelude to the articulation of a secular nation. In the social landscape of northern Kerala, long before the emergence of secular organisations and ideologies, the oracles of Theyyam echoed a timeless message―“You and I are the one and the same.”
Advertisement
Despite the many local discords, this greatest tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity remains intact in these villages of Kasaragod even today. The wonder of Mappila blending with Theyyam resonates in every utterance of Mappila Theyyam. The cultural contrast in today’s social scenario adds depth to this.
The Muslim presence remains intangible in the sacred groves of northern Kerala in many forms.
While Theyyam is portrayed as the tribal archetypes of Hindu worship, Islam is undeniably embraced as an ally, a protector, a fellow sojourner of Theyyam, and sometimes even manifested as Theyyam itself.
Prasoon Kiran is a freelance journalist and photographer.