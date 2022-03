The fingers have something to do

with the chemical spill and the blood's

ebb and tide inside. Something to do

with the way colours make you feel

when I rub a pinch of some hue

no one really dislikes - even if it's red

and we have witnessed

a dissection after the war has ended,

after the scalpels are thrown back

on to a tray so cold and so steel.

The fingers can make you feel -

I open a flower one petal at a time

until nilch remains of it

except a sense of loss and gain

we lose again and again.