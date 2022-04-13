Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zydus to supply product to US firm Sagent from Gujarat plant

Zydus said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, which allows for a site transfer and manufacturing of the drug at Jarod.

Zydus to supply product to US firm Sagent from Gujarat plant
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 2:08 pm

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it will supply Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution from its Gujarat-based manufacturing plant to Sagent Pharmaceuticals.

The company will be manufacturing and supplying Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution in the strengths of 60 mg per 3 ml (20 mg per ml) single-dose vial from its injectables facility at Jarod in Gujarat,  Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Related stories

UK Inflation Rises At Fastest Pace In 30 Years

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited Surges Over 16%; Hits 52-Week High After Robust Profit In Q4

Lenders Of Reliance Capital Decide To Propose Their Own Plan To Bidders

Zydus said it has received Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which allows for a site transfer and manufacturing of the drug at Jarod.

Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution is indicated for short-term treatment of a breathing problem (Apnea) in premature infants. Caffeine blocks certain proteins (adenosine receptors) which leads to improved breathing in infants suffering from Apnea.

The US-based Sagent Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing pharmaceutical products for the North American market, with a specific emphasis on injectables.

PAS is an application that seeks to make changes to an already approved application, such as an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), which is used by the USFDA to approve generic drugs.

Tags

Business National Zydus Cadila Medicine Pharma Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines Health Business Outlook Business Indian Pharma Companies New Delhi USA Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC