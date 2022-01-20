Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Version Of Epilepsy Drug

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration is for Vigabatrin tablets of 500 mg strength, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Version Of Epilepsy Drug
-

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 11:35 am

Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Thursday said group firm Zydus has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Vigabatrin tablets to treat babies with infantile spasms and epilepsy in combination with other medications.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration is for Vigabatrin tablets of 500 mg strength, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The company said Vigabatrin is used to treat babies, one month to 2 years old, with infantile spasms. It is also used in combination with other medications to treat seizure disorders (epilepsy).

Vigabatrin decreases the number of seizures in adults and children who have not been able to control their seizures with other treatments. Vigabatrin is an anticonvulsant. It is known to work by stopping the breakdown of a natural calming substance (GABA) in the brain.

The group now has 326 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
 

Tags

Business Cadila Healthcare Zydus Cadila
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Air India To Resume Flight Operations To US From January 21

Air India To Resume Flight Operations To US From January 21

Bajaj Finserv Consolidated Profit After Tax Slips 2.63% To Rs 1,256 Crore In Q3

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Profit Falls Nearly 3% To Rs 2.39 Crore In Q3

Finance Ministry To Release Rs 47,541 Crore For Tax Devolution To States

Hindustan Unilever Profit Rises 19% To Rs 2,300 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony