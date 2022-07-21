Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Zydus Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Blood Pressure Lowering Drug

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to sell Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 2:04 pm

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic blood pressure lowering medication in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to sell Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Norepinephrine Bitartrate is indicated for restoration of blood pressure in adult patients with acute hypotensive state.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, Gujarat, Zydus Lifesciences said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.36 per cent down at 357.40 apiece on the BSE.
 

Business Zydus Lifesciences Blood Pressure Drug Norepinephrine Bitartrate US Food And Drug Administration
