Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Zomato Shares Surge Over 8% As Firm Narrows Loss

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 12:28 pm

Shares of Zomato rallied over 8 per cent in morning trade on Friday after the company announced that it has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 250.8 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The stock rose 8.05 per cent to Rs 69.10 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rallied 8.21 per cent to Rs 69.20.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark was trading 1,016.73 points higher at 61,630.43.

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said that its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 250.8 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 434.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,661.3 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 1,024.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Zomato Share Price Zomato Stock Price Zomato Shares
