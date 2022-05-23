Zomato Q4 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 360 Crore

Online food delivery giant Zomato Ltd on Monday reported its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 360 crore for March quarter compared with Rs 131 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 75 per cent to Rs 1,212 crore in the January-March period as against Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 2% lower at Rs 56.80.

"Average monthly transacting customers were at an all time high of 15.7 million last quartergrowing from 15.3 million in the previous quarter. Likewise, average monthly active restaurant partners and delivery partners were at all time highs as well," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

