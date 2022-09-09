Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Zenara Pharma Launches Generic Of Paxlovid For COVID-19 In India

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 3:17 pm

Zenara Pharma,  a fully-owned subsidiary of the city-based Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, on Friday announced that it has launched generic Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir) tablets in a combi pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

A press release from the drug maker said  Zenara Pharma has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market this product last month.

The product, which will be sold under the brand name 'Paxzen,' is being manufactured at Zenara's US FDA and EU approved state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, it said.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been approved by US FDA for COVID treatment.

The product will be sold at a Maximum Retail Price of Rs 5,200 per box, equivalent to one full course of treatment per patient, and contains 20 tablets of Nirmatrelvir 150ml and 10 Tablets of Ritonavir 100mg.

Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma, said, "We have launched this product in India with an aim to bring the best treatment options against COVID within reach of patients in our country. Our product, Paxzen, has been proven equivalent to Paxlovid through a Bio Equivalence study, based on which we have received the approval from the regulatory authorities." 

