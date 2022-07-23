Zee Entertainment Welcomes New Recruits Via Metaverse, Bitcoin Falls

Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEE) conducted its first-ever new employee induction in the Metaverse virtual world, wherein it welcomed over 100 campus graduates from the top tech institutes across India.

This Metaverse induction event was spearheaded by Amit Goenka, president, digital business and platforms, and Nithin Mittal, president, technology and data, ZEE at their newly-launched Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, according to various media sources.

In other news, crypto decentralised finance company, BlockFi’s loan portfolio was $1.8 billion at the end of Q2 2022, but about $1.2 billion was backed by collateral security, thereby creating a $600 unsecured loan portfolio for them.

BlockFi said that about $1.5 billion of the loan was made to institutional buyers, and only about $300 million were made to retail borrowers.

“We require many, but not all borrowers to post varying levels of collateral depending on the borrower’s credit profile,” Coindesk quoted a BlockFi spokesperson as saying.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 4.31 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $22,484.56 at 5:15 pm. According to data from Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.85 per cent, down by 0.11 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,538.24, down by 5.86 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 2.14 per cent in the last 24 hours. It was trading at $263.55. Solana (SOL) was down by 8.39 per cent to $40.07, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 5.06 per cent to $0.4814.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.0673 at 5:15 pm, down by 5.11 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was trading in the red at $0.00001155. Samoyed Coin fell 3.83 per cent, and it was trading at $0.01081, while Dogelon Mars was down by 5.66 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003517.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.03 trillion, a decrease of 4.06 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $68.79 billion, registering a decrease of 12.09 per cent.