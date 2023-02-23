Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Zee Entertainment Shares Tumble Over 14% In Intra-Day; Recover Most Of The Lost Ground At Close

Home Business

Zee Entertainment Shares Tumble Over 14% In Intra-Day; Recover Most Of The Lost Ground At Close

In volume terms, 26.67 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 7.65 crore shares on the NSE during the day

Zee Entertainment announced its merger with Sony Pictures India today. Hotstars integration with Disney particularly helped the latter in adding paid subscriptions. Will Zee and Sony have the same story to tell?
Zee Entertainment announced its merger with Sony Pictures India today. Hotstars integration with Disney particularly helped the latter in adding paid subscriptions. Will Zee and Sony have the same story to tell?

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:49 pm

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) tumbled over 14 per cent in intra-day trade on Thursday after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted an IndusInd Bank plea for insolvency proceedings against the media firm.

The stock tanked 14.23 per cent to Rs 176.60 -- its 52-week low -- during the day on the BSE. However, it later recovered most of the early lost ground and ended 3.47 per cent lower at Rs 198.75 apiece.

On the NSE, it settled 3.46 per cent lower at Rs 199.20 per piece after falling 14.44 per cent to Rs 176.55 -- its 52-week low -- in intra-day trade.

In volume terms, 26.67 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 7.65 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted an IndusInd Bank plea for insolvency proceedings against ZEEL.

The matter pertains to a default of Rs 89 crore by Zee Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which ZEEL was a guarantor.

The private sector lender has also filed a separate insolvency petition against Siti Networks at the NCLT. The NCLT has appointed Mohit Mehra as the resolution professional in this matter.

The NCLT has admitted the plea at a time when ZEEL is in advanced stages of merging with Sony in one of the biggest deals in the media and entertainment sector.
 

Tags

Business Zee Entertainment Shares Zee Entertainment NCLT Zee Entertainment-Sony Deal National Company Law Tribunal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her