Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Zee Entertainment May Move NCLAT Against NCLT Order In Zee-Sony Merger: Report

Home Business

Zee Entertainment May Move NCLAT Against NCLT Order In Zee-Sony Merger: Report

The NCLT order directing NSE, BSE poses some fresh challenges for the Zee-Sony merger deal

NCLAT
NCLAT Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 11:59 am

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is reportedly planning to move the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order. As per updates, Zee may do this in response to May 11 order NCLT order on Zee-Sony merger.

According to a report in the Economic Times, ZEEL is planning to challenge NCLT’s order on the grounds that ZEEL was not given adequate opportunity to present its side of the argument. It would also do so on the grounds that NCLT doesn’t have jurisdiction over issues like non-compete fees. 

Related stories

NCLT Asks NSE, BSE To Reassess Approvals Granted For Zee-Sony Merger

Zee Entertainment Enterprises CTO: Staying Ahead In Hyper-Competitive Market Requires Investing In Cutting-Edge Technology

“The NCLT order will be challenged before the NCLAT in a day or two,” the publication quoted its source as saying.

The May 11 NCLT order on Zee-Sony merger directed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to reassess their initial approvals given for the merger. Further, it also asked the bourses to issue updated no-objection certificates before the next hearing, which is reportedly scheduled for June.

As per experts, the NCLT order directing NSE, BSE poses some fresh challenges for the Zee-Sony merger deal. 

As per last updates, the NCLT directive for Zee-Sony merger comes after a rather difficult interim ruling by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on a promoter entity of the Essel Group. The order also asked both NSE and BSE to reassess and validate the non-compete clause of the merger. 

Advertisement

Tags

Business Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) NCLT Zee-Sony Deal Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool