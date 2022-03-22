Zaggle partners with CASHe to offer customised credit solutions to users

Fintech firm Zaggle has partnered with CASHe, an AI-driven financial wellness platform, to offer lending facility to salaried professionals on its network.

Zaggle aims to offer customised and instant credit solutions including personal loans and credit line offered by CASHe to users.

Users can avail loans ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 300,000 with a repayment tenure of up to 1 year.

CASHe is eyeing to disburse loans worth Rs 100 crores, leveraging Zaggle’s network.

CASHe aims to further enhance its reach for its short-term retail loans and credit line offerings through the partnership.

Speaking about the partnership, Raj N, Founder and Chairman, Zaggle said, “The pandemic has re-emphasised the importance of providing easy access to credit to the underserved, as well as professionals so as to support broader economic growth. We are delighted to partner with CASHe and thereby facilitate our millions of its users with easy access to credit.”

V Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman of CASHe said, “Credit is oil to economy. With the gradual resumption of economic activities, offering working professionals a seamless access to credit is crucial to drive the momentum as we emerge from the shadows of the pandemic. As part of our Vision 3.0, CASHe is building new partnerships and extending its product suite to cater to a wider range of customers while offering superior user experience entailing just a few taps on the smartphone.”