Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Yes Bank Profit Rises 77% To Rs 266 Crore In December Quarter

Net interest income also slipped by 31 per cent to Rs 1,764 crore as compared to Rs 2,560 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Yes Bank Profit Rises 77% To Rs 266 Crore In December Quarter
Yes Bank -

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 3:23 pm

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 77 per cent jump in profit to Rs 266.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a profit of Rs 150.77 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

However, total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 5,632.03 crore from Rs 6,408.53 crore in the same period last fiscal, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income also slipped by 31 per cent to Rs 1,764 crore as compared to Rs 2,560 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) as a percentage of assets eased to 14.65 per cent during the quarter from 15.36 per cent in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, net NPAs increased to 5.29 per cent as against 4.04 per cent at the end of the third quarter previous fiscal.

Provisions other than tax and contingencies came down significantly to Rs 374.64 crore from Rs 2,089 crore.

"On November 1, 2021, the bank had completed the sale of its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiaries YES Asset Management (India) Limited and YES Trustee Limited to CPL Finance and Investments Limited. The net positive impact to the financial results post this sale, including reversal of the impairment provision was Rs 14.94 crore," it said.

Provision coverage ratio decreased to 79.3 per cent at the end of December 31, 2021.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 978 crore while there was cash recovery of Rs 610 crore and upgrades of Rs 573 crore.

Tags

Business Yes Bank Yes Bank Earnings
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Markets Crash Nearly 4% In Four Sessions As FIIs Exit On US Rate Hike Concerns

Markets Crash Nearly 4% In Four Sessions As FIIs Exit On US Rate Hike Concerns

ONGC Videsh Enters Development Stage Of Budiao Discovery In Brazil

Is Woke Content Harming Netflix’s India Business?

Bitcoin Down 6%, Shiba Inu Falls 14%; Global Crypto Market Cap Crashes By 8%

Budget 2022: Encourage Entrepreneurship Among Women In Rural Areas

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption