WPL 2023: After IPL, Now Tata Group Becomes The Title Sponsor For Women’s Premier League 

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 is all set to begin its show in a few weeks. With Tata Group being the title sponsor for IPL 2023, all eyes were set on who gets the title rights for WPL. Much alike to the industry sentiment, the Tata Group has also won the title sponsor rights for the WPL 2023 and for many successive ones.

The announcement of Tata Group winning title sponsor rights was made by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI. Taking to Twitter, Shah posted, “I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level. @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20”

Tata Group winning the title sponsor rights for WPL 2023, as a development, comes almost a year after the company replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of IPL. Even the last edition of IPL ran as Tata IPL, instead of the previous ones that were Vivo IPL.

As per PTI, the Tata Group has secured the WPL title sponsor rights for five years. As per the schedule, the WPL 2023 will start on March 4, 2023. Few days back, the WPL auction also took place, similar to the IPL 2023 auction. However, in the WPL auction, five teams took part in the bidding to choose players for their groups.

According to media reports, the sale of media rights for WPL fetched BCCI Rs 951 crore and all the five teams were sold for a whopping Rs 4700 crore. Since this is the first edition of the WPL, more changes, in line with the IPL, are expected in the coming years.