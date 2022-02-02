Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

World Wetlands Day: India now has 49 Ramsar Sites

Two more Ramsar Sites have been added to the list on World Wetlands Day

World Wetlands Day: India now has 49 Ramsar Sites
Bar-headed Geese, which migrate from Tibet and Central Asia during winter, fly against a backdrop of the Dhauladhar Range over the Pong Dam wetlands at Nagrota Suriyan, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Dharmsala. The Pong Wetlands host and support hundreds of migratory bird species in the winter months. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 4:35 pm

Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh are the latest Ramsar sites to join the list of 49 protected wetlands in the country on the World Wetlands Day celebrated on February 2  every year. The announcement was made by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while launching the 'National Wetland Decadal Change Atlas' at Sultanpur National Park in Haryana. Sultanpur National Park is also a Ramsar site, which is located on the outskirts of Gurugram. 

In 1971, a Convention on Wetlands was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar which is how it got its name Ramsar Convention. The convention laid down a framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. Wetlands are an important part of ecological system, they support biodiversity and also mitigate the effects of climate change. 

World Wetlands Day has a different theme every year and this year it is 'Wetlands Action for People and Nature,' which highlights the importance of actions to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands for humans and planetary health.

All 49 Ramsar Sites together now cover 10,93,636 Ha, making it the highest in South Asia. Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary offers a safe wintering and staging ground for a large number of special Central Asian Flyway while Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary is a coastal wetland with rich avifaunal diversity. It provides a safe habitat to endangered and vulnerable species.

The original Wetland Atlas was released in 2011. The decadal change atlas highlights the changes which have happened in wetlands across the country.

Tags

Business Wetlands Ramsar Sites Ramsar Convention Climate Change
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Adani Green Energy December Quarter Profit Up 20% To Rs 49 Crore

Maruti Suzuki Reports Marginal Increase In Production In January Amid Chip Shortage

Tata Group Excited To Work Together To Make Air India The Airline Of Choice, Says Ratan Tata

Five-year Plan Gone Rogue: How GST Regime Has Created Cracks In Centre-State Relations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths