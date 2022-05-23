World Economic Forum: Zelenskyy Calls For Maximum Sanctions On Russia

Monday, May 23, 2022
Addressing the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 via a video link, he said this was the moment when it would be decided whether a "brute force" would rule the world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

Updated: 23 May 2022 3:48 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called for "maximum sanctions" on Russia, including a ban on all Russian banks, a Russian oil embargo and stopping all trade with Russia.

Addressing the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 via a video link, he said this was the moment when it would be decided whether a "brute force" would rule the world.

"There should be maximum sanctions on Russia. There should be a Russian oil embargo. All Russian banks should be banned. There should not be any trade with Russia," he said.

"Values must matter," the president added.

He also said Ukraine is open for business opportunities and post-war reconstruction business would offer immense potential.

"We offer partner counties, cities and companies to take patronage over a particular region or city. Denmark and EU already have chosen areas," he said.

Zelenskyy, who received a standing ovation here in the main Congress Hall, pitched to the global leaders present in Davos to move their business interests to Ukraine and away from Russia.

He also rued that some turned a blind eye towards Russia by returning to business as usual after Crimea was annexed. 

He blamed the Russian attack for triggering poverty and despair across the world and called for concrete steps by the world to guard against another war that could be waged by Russia.

"Ukraine is short on time. The world has to be united. The world is united and I only wish that the world doesn't lose its unity.

"We need to win this war and we need the support," the Ukrainian president said.

