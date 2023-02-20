Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Working On All Technologies To Reduce Carbon Footprint: Maruti

Home Business

Working On All Technologies To Reduce Carbon Footprint: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki has the least amount of fleet carbon emission among all car manufacturers in India, it says

Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:37 pm

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will continue to work on all kinds of technologies in order to reduce its carbon footprint. In a regulatory filing, the auto major said it will also focus on local manufacturing to achieve its goals. "Maruti Suzuki will continue to work on all technologies for continuous carbon reduction in a manner that will be good for the environment, for the customer, and for Make-in-India," the company said in a presentation made during an investor meeting. The company stated that multiple technologies would be required towards decarbonisation of the Indian auto sector. The total carbon reduction of the fleet will depend upon not just the carbon reduction of each technology, but also on the volume of vehicles each technology can generate, it noted. Each technology will have its own carbon reduction potential, cost implication, need for infrastructure, localization potential and customer pull across different vehicle segments, the automaker said. It noted that Maruti Suzuki has the least amount of fleet carbon emission among all car manufacturers in India.

Listing out the company's initiatives to set up the EV ecosystem in the country, it said Suzuki has set up India's first Li-ion cell and battery manufacturing plant in a joint venture with Toshiba and Denso (TDSG). A second manufacturing facility for Li-ion batteries is being set up with an additional investment of Rs 7,300 crore by Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corporation, it added.

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2.5 Crore Cumulative Sales Mark In India: Suzuki Motor Corporation

Semiconductor Shortage Continues To Impact Production: Maruti Suzuki CFO

Tags

Business Maruti Carbon Footprint Maruti Suzuki Auto Industry Auto Sector In India Indian Auto Industry Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme