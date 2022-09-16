Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Women Entrepreneurs Face Problem In Obtaining Business Loans: Study

The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 women entrepreneurs from three cities -- national capital region, Chennai and Pune

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 4:23 pm

Majority of the women entrepreneurs face challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks, according to a study.

The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 women entrepreneurs from three cities -- national capital region, Chennai and Pune.

During the study, it was also found that about 60 per cent of these entrepreneurs faced problems in accessing critical financial services.

"Eighty-five per cent of women entrepreneurs faced challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks," the study claimed.

It was conducted during the course of a three-year BYST Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme to set up profitable businesses in Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.

"Public sector banks are happy to welcome loan applications of BYST assisted, under-privileged entrepreneurs who are well-trained...and duly scrutinised by our expert panel before submission to the banks," Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Managing Trustee of BYST, said. 
 

Business Women Entrepreneurs Business Loans Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan
