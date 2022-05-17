Tuesday, May 17, 2022
With Transactions Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore, Government Surpasses FY22 Target Of Monetisation Plan

With Transactions Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore, Government Surpasses FY22 Target Of Monetisation Plan
Updated: 17 May 2022 7:14 pm

The government has completed transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the ambitious program's first-year target of Rs 88,000 crore, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event organized by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant said  India needs to fire on all cylinders, including manufacturing and services, to achieve high growth rates.

"India has the biggest asset monetization program....my asset monetization target was Rs 88,000 crore last year. I have crossed it by Rs 12,000 crore," he said.

In August 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore-NMP over four years to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors. 

