Wipro Q2 Net Drops 9.6% To Rs 2,649 Crore

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,649.1 crore in July-September quarter, compared to Rs 2,930.6 crore in the same period a year back

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 4:13 pm

Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.6 per cent drop in its net profit in the second quarter, on lower earnings from clients in non-US markets.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,649.1 crore in July-September quarter, compared to Rs 2,930.6 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenues rose to Rs 22,539.7 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 19,667.4 crore a year-ago.

Wipro said earnings from its clients in non-US markets fell in the second quarter.

Earnings from Europe dropped to Rs 787.5 crore, from Rs 918.6 crore a year back. 

Similarly, the Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA) region saw lower earnings of Rs 219.4 crore, as compared to Rs 302.8 crore last year.

Wipro Wipro Ltd Wipro Earnings Wipro Revenue
