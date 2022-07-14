Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Wipro Consumer Care Forays Into Packaged Food Business

The company aspires to be a "significant player" in the snack food, spices and ready-to-eat market," said a statement issued by the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company which is part of Rishad Premji-led Wipro Enterprises

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 4:49 pm

FMCG firm Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Thursday announced its foray into the packaged food business in the Indian market and changes in its top-level management.

The company aspires to be a "significant player" in the snack food, spices and ready-to-eat market," said a statement issued by the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company which is part of Rishad Premji-led Wipro Enterprises.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal said: "Our decision to enter packaged food business would complement our existing categories in personal care, thus building a complete offering in the FMCG space in India."

The company has appointed Anil Chugh, India & SAARC head of the Wipro Consumer Care business, to head the foods business.

Consequently, Neeraj Khatri, head of Wipro Consumer Care's unit in the Philippines, has moved as India & SAARC head of Wipro Consumer Care business, it added.

Both Chugh and Khatri have spent over 25 years at Wipro, starting their careers with the company from their respective B-school campuses.

"Our leadership changes align with our ambitions of being a significant and leading player in FMCG space in all the markets we operate in," said Agrawal.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting had recorded a revenue of Rs 8,634 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022.

It operates in personal wash products, toiletries, facial care, wellness, home care, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting, and seating solutions.

Besides India, it has a brand presence within Southeast Asia and the Middle East markets.

It owns popular brands such as Santoor, premium personal care brand Yardley, Enchanteur, Hygienix, Chandrika, Glucovita, Safewash, Softouch, Giffy Maxkleen along with LED lights brand Wipro Garnet and male grooming brand Aramusk. 

