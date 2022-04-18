Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Wipro Appoints Satya Easwaran As India Head

Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro's business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernization engagements.

Wipro Appoints Satya Easwaran As India Head
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 5:34 pm

IT major Wipro Limited has appointed Satya Easwaran, a former senior executive at consultancy KPMG, as its India's head.

Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro's business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernization engagements, it said in a statement on Monday.

Related stories

Wipro Appoints Anis Chenchah as CEO, APMEA

"India is a strategic market for Wipro and I am excited to welcome Satya to champion our bold ambition for growth and leadership here. Satya's rich international experience in delivering high-value consulting services, and his track record of building successful sales and leadership teams will help strengthen Wipro's positioning as a trusted partner for Indian clients," Anis Chenchah, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) and member of the Wipro Executive Board, said.

Easwaran will help clients leverage Wipro's capabilities and investments in cloud, digital, engineering R&D, data, analytics, and cybersecurity for their business and digital transformation initiatives.

Prior to joining Wipro, he was the head of business consulting and the telecom, media, and technology sector leader at KPMG India.

During his tenure at KPMG, in India and the US, and at Accenture India, Easwaran held multiple leadership positions in management consulting with a focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud, digital, strategy, and transformation, the statement said.

"India is experiencing significant technology-led shifts and growing demand for specialized skills and innovation -- all of which present us with exciting opportunities to strengthen our partnerships with clients and deliver value to our ecosystem. I look forward to contributing towards Wipro's leadership in the Indian market," Easwaran said.

He has an engineering degree in Electronics from Mumbai University, and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University. 

Tags

Business National Wipro Wipro Limited KPMG IT Sector IT Industry IT Firm IT Company Accenture India Information Technology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India