Wipro Appoints Badrinath Srinivasan As Southeast Asia MD

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it has appointed Badrinath Srinivasan as Managing Director for Southeast Asia.

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 11:31 am

Srinivasan will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building, a statement said. He will also strengthen the key markets of Southeast Asia, focusing on large deals and strategic transformational engagements, it added. In his most recent role, Srinivasan was the Asia leader for the Financial Services and Insurance verticals at Infosys. 

Over his nearly 20-year tenure with the company, Srinivasan has held multiple leadership positions in sales and consulting across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets and partnered with customers across industry verticals steering their digital transformation agendas. He led strategic initiatives in Asia, including driving mergers and acquisitions, creating joint ventures, and establishing strategic partner ecosystems, the statement noted.
Southeast Asia has been a strategic focus for Wipro over the years and even more so now, with the region's growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation, Wipro CEO (APMEA) NS Bala said. 
"I'm excited to welcome Badri to lead our Southeast Asia business, and confident that his leadership and deep understanding of the market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region,” he added.
Srinivasan is based in Singapore and will report to Bala. Southeast Asia is seeing significant technology modernisation, Srinivasan said. "... I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and our ecosystem of partners as we continue to deliver value for our customers. I look forward to contributing to Wipro's regional expansion as we amplify investments in building local capabilities,” he added. 


Southeast Asia is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) Strategic Market Unit. Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over a decade, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals. It also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – Capco, Designit, and Topcoder. 

The company said in line with its growth ambition for the region, the company continues to invest in localisation, building talent at scale, while strengthening its partnerships and knowledge of regional demands.

