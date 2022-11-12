Will You Need A PUC Certificate For Auto Insurance Claim? Find Out Here

A pollution under control (PUC) certificate states that your vehicle is safe to drive and does not contribute to pollution . However, a PUC is not required when making insurance claims.

“A PUC certificate is not required for an auto insurance claim , and the claim is not dependent on the PUC status. It is incorrect to say that a PUC certificate is mandatory to file a motor insurance claim,” says Animesh Das, senior motor underwriting director of the general insurance company ACKO.

Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director (MD) of Bajaj Capital, clarifies, “After noticing that some media stories had misinterpreted the prior circular, Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority) issued a circular on August 26, 2020. As a result, the Irdai confirmed in August 2020 that not having a current PUC certificate does not constitute good grounds to deny a claim under a motor insurance policy.”

The Indian government has made the PUC certificate compulsory for all vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule of 1989.

“The Irdai has, therefore, instructed insurers to refrain from insuring a vehicle in the absence of a valid PUC certificate. According to the IRDA announcement, vehicle owners will need to provide a current PUC certificate when renewing their insurance,” says Bajaj.

The newly adopted know-your-customer (KYC) criterion introduced in November to expedite payment for insurance claims has nothing to do with the PUC certificate.

PUC certificates are valid for six months. As a result, to obtain a new PUC certificate, you must have your car checked and re-tested for pollution emission levels every six months.

Documents Required When Making A Claim

“When filing a claim, one must ensure that they have proof of their insurance policy, a copy of their motor registration certificate, driving license, and a copy of the FIR especially needed in case of theft, accident, third-party loss, or fire, and one should take pictures of the damaged vehicle as proof to be submitted to the insurer,” says Das. Today, insurers are adopting the best-in-class technology to ensure a seamless claim settlement process.