Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Will Soon Come Out With Guidelines On Digital Lending, Says RBI

In November last year, the working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, had submitted their recommendations. 

Will Soon Come Out With Guidelines On Digital Lending, Says RBI
The central bank had sought comments on the recommendations from the public.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:10 pm

 The Reserve Bank of India will soon come out with the guidelines on digital lending, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said on Thursday.

In November last year, the working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, had submitted their recommendations. 

The central bank had sought comments on the recommendations from the public. The last date for which was December 31, 2021. 

“RBI has received public comments, and we will frame the guidelines (on digital lending) based on those comments. The work is in progress, and soon it (guidelines) will be launched,” Rao told reporters during a call post the announcement of monetary policy.

Speaking on the new umbrella entity for the retail payments system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there has been a delay in finalising the name of the applicants. On August 18, 2020, the RBI had released the framework for the authorisation of a pan-India umbrella entity for retail payments and invited applications from desirous entities. 

The RBI had initially kept the deadline for submission of the application for the umbrella entity till February 26, 2021, but later extended it till March 31, 2021. Das said the delay in finalising the names is primarily because the officials, who were dealing with the issue, are preoccupied with other works.

He, however, said the process is under evaluation, and soon details will be out. 

In the monetary policy announced today, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained an accommodative policy stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economy. 

Tags

Business National Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI Monetary Policy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

RBI Exhorts Banks To Continue Process Of Capital Argumentation

RBI Exhorts Banks To Continue Process Of Capital Argumentation

Home Loan Interest Rate At Multi-Year Low, As RBI Repo Rate Remains Unchanged

Realtors' Hail RBI Policy; Low Interest Rate On Home Loan To Drive Housing Demand

SEBI's Redressal Portal SCORES Platform Receives 3,420 Complaints In January

Piramal Enterprises Profit Up 11% At Rs 888 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked