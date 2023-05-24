Why Saving Banks Is not About Nationalising Losses

The US Federal Reserve-led rescue of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has rekindled debate around the social contract of banks. The more recent bailout of Credit Suisse (CS), supported heavily by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), has raised decibel levels higher. Purists have critiqued the bailouts on moral and techno-economic grounds, as have politicians around the world.

“Privatisation of profits, socialization of losses” – critics have an elegant and evocative ring to their charge. It is also a fact. Since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008, more than 500 small banks have failed in the US alone – in not a single case has a depositor been asked to take a haircut.

There has, in recent times, been a certain amount of schadenfreude in India about the banking stress in US and Europe. However, it’s not as if India has been immune to bank failures. In the current millennium itself, Global Trust Bank, YesBank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and PMC Bank – just to recount some high-profile cases – have failed. In each of these cases, depositors have been protected 100%. The rescue template has been standard. RBI (and the government) step in, create a baseline of protecting 100% of deposits, reduce equity value to zero/near-zero, organize a rescue via another financial institution or a Public Sector Bank (PSB). In GTB and YesBank, state-led rescue via Oriental Bank of Commerce and SBI, respectively, was mounted. In the cases of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and PMC Bank, RBI organized their sale to other better-capitalised financial institutions (DBS Bank and Centrum-BharatPe, respectively). Exactly the template followed by the US Fed and SNB, for SVB and Credit Suisse!

In short, whether US, Europe or India – there is societal consensus that banks are special. Bank depositor confidence is paramount. Failure of banks can cause contagion in the financial system – as Lehman showed. It could also lead to a sympathetic run on other banks (as Cyprus saw a few years ago) which freezes over the economy in general. Ergo, costs of letting banks fail far outweigh ideological issues around bailing out private enterprises with taxpayer money.

There are two reasons for India’s banking being a relative oasis of calm amidst global uncertainty. First, RBI is a world-class regulator – its sharply conservative stance on banking regulation holds the system in good stead. As a great illustration, SVB (along with several other regional banks), via a statute passed by the US government in 2018, was taken out of stricter regulatory scrutiny – something that, partially at least, led to its issues. Such differential treatment of banks is not allowed in India. Even cooperative banks, regulated with lighter touch till recently, are being sought to be brought under full RBI supervision. Second, a large part of the banking system in India – around 70% - is publicly-owned. Even at the peak of NPA issues in the last decade, when several Public Sector Banks (PSB) had their net worths substantially eroded on account of credit costs, there was no run on a single PSB. Their sovereign ownership bestowed an implicit sovereign guarantee on their deposits, and depositors never lost confidence. It also gives the central bank tools that do not exacerbate issues of Too Big To Fail (TBTF). For example, when Yes Bank came under distress, the system had a large state-owned bank (SBI) to lead its rescue. Being state-owned, issues with systemic risks getting worse due to SBI growing even bigger are muted. In contrast, US Fed mid-wifed the rescue of First Republic Bank by JP Morgan. While the immediate crisis was averted, a mammoth bank getting even bigger raises TBTF concerns afresh.

Ergo, sovereign backstop is the key. Even in the US, the idea of universal deposit guarantee, irrespective of amount, is being debated intensively today. If all bank deposits, implicitly or explicitly, are guaranteed by the state (in effect taxpayers), shouldn’t bank ownership also reflect that stake? Where, and how much, is the space for a privately-owned bank then?

It’s important to be clear on the criticality of banking to answer this question. Banks are universal public utility goods – like water, power, law&order. Just as societies cannot let power connections or law&order fail, it cannot let banks fail. Such utilities are either state-owned (like law&order), state-regulated (like all utilities are) or where privately-owned, designed to be easily replaceable (a bankrupt power company is easily replaceable by another company that takes over the former’s operating assets). The last isn’t always so easy to do for a bankrupt bank.

Solutions therefore lie in regulations – banks, irrespective of size, need to be tightly regulated. The sort of regulatory exceptions received by regional banks in the US (like SVB) or cooperative banks in India don’t tie-in with the systemic risks of even small banks failing. Second, regulations should strive to keep individual banks small. It’s easier to solve a PMC Bank issue than a Credit Suisse issue. Larger banks multiply systemic risks exponentially. Regulations need to focus on keeping banks manageably small, not letting them grow very large. Last, a large public ownership of the banking system has merits in preserving stability of the system, a point much under-appreciated in post-reforms India.

“The mediation by the serpent was necessary. Evil can seduce man but cannot become man” – Kafka. Taxpayer bailout of private enterprises is morally insidious, its therefore important to ensure moral balance is maintained via the right societal payback for this necessary evil!

The author is the Chief Investment Officer, ASK Wealth Advisors. The views and opinions expressed in this article are personal.

