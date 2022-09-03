Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Why Is Shiba Inu Trending Today? Here Are Key Developments

Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) finally has a ‘use case’ as the cryptocurrency payment gateway, NOWPayments, integrated the token with its Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal, allowing businesses to make mass payments in SHIB 

Shibs' First Metaverse Sketches revealed

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 3:40 pm

The Shiba Inu crypto was trending on Saturday after the cryptocurrency payment gateway, NOWPayments, integrated its Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal with the SHIB token, and Shiba unveiled the first concept art of its metaverse dubbed WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It) temple. 

NOWPayments, a major player in the crypto payment sector, supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including eight stablecoins. The meme coin now has a use case.

NOWpayments’ Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal automates the cryptocurrency payment process. Its PoS terminal is completely web-based, compared to most PoS solutions that use physical devices. Hence, its PoS can support many devices, including computers and mobile phones. 

Shiba’s integration with NOWPayments will allow businesses to pay employees in SHIB token. 

NOWPayments’ mass payment system of will enable businesses to make group payments, such as wages, in SHIB tokens, allowing enterprises to create a new automated payroll system. 

Shiba Reveals First Concept Art Of Its Metaverse 

Shiba also revealed the first concept art of its metaverse, the WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It) temple, inspired by real temples from around the world, signifying the community's positive spirit. 

It has partnered with the world’s top visualization studio, Los Angeles-based THE THIRD FLOOR (TTF), to create the metaverse. TTF had previously worked on the Star Wars Episode 3. TTF reportedly “aims to create a Zen-like space for calming effects, meditation and natural beauty”.

What This Means For Shiba Holder

Shiba Inu developers plan to provide its community members with cutting-edge ways to burn the SHIB token. For instance, ShibaSwap 2.0 and the future Layer 2 Shibarium are expected to play significant roles in the scheme to burn trillions of SHIB tokens.

Related stories

Big Eyes Coin: A New Meme Coin That Could Give You More Returns Than Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Meme Tokens you Should be Holding with Huge Potential Returns- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Mehracki

Shiba Inu And Mehracki Token Are Two Meme Tokens With Explosive Potential In 2022 And Beyond

To date, a whopping 410.3 trillion SHIB tokens have been burned. The burn rate has gone up significantly in the last few days. However, in the last 24 hours, Shiba's burn rate has gone down by 46.09 per cent to 69.7 million SHIBs. 

Tags

Business Crypto Shiba Inu Shiba Altcoins Best Altcoin To Invest In Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Crytocurrency Binance WazirX CoinDCX Dogecoin Metaverse
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai: We Still Try To Fit Women Into A Narrow Frame Of Beauty

Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai: We Still Try To Fit Women Into A Narrow Frame Of Beauty