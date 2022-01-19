Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

Bajaj Finance delivered an all-round healthy performance in all its key business parameters. Institutional brokerage houses are impressed with the superlative number by the company and raised the price target to Rs.9,000 and above.

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof
Bajaj Finance Share Rise -

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:17 pm

Bajaj Finance a leading non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) reported 85 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,125.29 crore for the quarter ended December. Net profit stood at Rs 1,145.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The company got a major boost in terms of loan disbursement in this quarter as loans booked in the quarter rose to 7.35 million, witnessing a growth of 23 per cent year-on-year. In terms of the NBFC, especially for housing finance companies, Bajaj Finance has assigned a total count of 1700 loans and assigned more than Rs 290 crore loans for the same. In this quarter, the company received more than three thousand requests for loans from individual borrowers both in terms of personal loans and business loans and also for small business loans.

There has been a considerable rise in the net interest income (NII) with a rise of 40 per cent at Rs 6,000 crore in the latest December quarter. It was at Rs 4,296 crore in the same period a year ago.

Related stories

Sensex, Nifty Fall; Bajaj Finance Gains After Q3 Profit Jumps 84%

The consolidated assets under management were also up by 26 per cent to Rs 1,81,250 crore during this quarter that ended December 2021. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,43,550 crore.

Back on this impressive number Motilal Oswal Securities writes in its report “3QFY22 was a strong quarter for BAF with an all-round momentum across key business parameters. Customer acquisitions and new loans booked have reached pre-COVID levels and will soon breach historical highs in subsequent quarters”.

Despite covid led disruption, the company has substantially improved its assets quality. The company posted gross non-performing assets (NPA) and Net NPA as of December 31, 2021, at 1.73 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively, as against 2.45 per cent and 1.10 per cent (respectively) as of September 31 2021. “Given the expected strength in asset quality in 2HFY22 and the sustained milestones-driven progress made by it in its digital transformation program, we reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR9,080 (8.5x FY24E BVPS)” writes Motilal Oswal Securities in its report.

Morgan Stanley a global investment firm in its report cites that valuation of the stock is not cheap but considering the earning momentum, the firm has revised its target price by around 17 per cent to Rs. 9,080 per share. “Valuation is not cheap – but business and earnings momentum with improving economy and Bajaj Finance's technological initiatives imply that the stock will keep doing well” reads report.

According to JM Financial-an institutional securities firm, digital Initiatives by the company is shaping up well. It says in its report “Digital initiatives are shaping up well

with a clear guided path over next 2-3 quarters. Furthermore, management. has been augmenting expenditure to ramp-up digital infrastructure without diluting the profitability of the franchise. We remain constructive on Bajaj Finance given acceleration in revenue momentum, levers to increase efficiencies further and digital rollout driving next leg of growth. We believe the company is well placed to deliver superior profitability with profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 45% over FY21-23E, translating into ROA / ROEs of 4.5% / 23% in FY24E. We maintain BUY with unchanged TP of INR 9,000.

Other broking firms such as ICICI Securities, Nirmal Bang, and many others have also given the price target in the range of Rs8500-9000.

Back on all these positives, Shares of Bajaj Finance on Wednesday jumped nearly 4 per cent on a day after the company reported its quarterly numbers.

Today, the stock spiked by 3.82 per cent at the BSE and at the NSE, it jumped 3.88 per cent, recording its 52-week high of Rs 8,043.50 on both the BSE and NSE. Even on Tuesday, the company's share price on BSE closed at 1.3 per cent lower at Rs 7,747. But it witnessed a spike the day after.

Outlook Money in November 2013 issue has recommended this stock to its reader at Rs.255 a piece (considering the stock split of year 2016 from its face value of Rs. 10 to Rs.2).

Tags

Business Bajaj Finance Sensex Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Bajaj Auto Profit Falls 17% To Rs 1,430 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold