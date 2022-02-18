Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Why Are HDFC Bank, SBI Hiking FD Rates A Week After RBI’s Status Quo On Policy?

Lenders, including SBI and HDFC Bank, have hiked interest rates on their fixed deposits recently

Why Are HDFC Bank, SBI Hiking FD Rates A Week After RBI’s Status Quo On Policy?
Why Are HDFC Bank, SBI Hiking FD Rates A Week After RBI’s Status Quo On Policy?

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 7:55 am

India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) and largest private sector bank HDFC Bank were among a bunch of banks and financial institutions that increased the interest rates on their fixed deposits (FDs) recently. The banks have increased the rates even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy rates unchanged in its monetary policy meet last week. Let’s understand why that’s happening.

Rising Rates

Related stories

NARCL To Help In Reducing Banking Stress, Kick-Start Credit Cycle, States RBI Article

RBI Becomes Net Seller Of US Dollar In December; Sells $2.92 Billion

How RBI's NPA Recognition Norm Extension Will Help Non-Banking Finance Companies

HDFC Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore by 5-10 basis points (bps). One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The rates came into effect since February 14.

SBI has hiked interest rates on long-term FDs by up to 15 bps. The latest rates came into effect on February 15. The interest on FD from three years to less than five years has been increased from 5.3 per cent to 5.45 per cent. The rate has been increased for senior citizens, from 5.8 per cent to 5.95 per cent.

UCO Bank and Central Bank of India also revised interest rates on FDs recently. The revised interest rates are applicable on FD investments up to Rs 2 crore. These revised rates came into effect on February 10.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.6 per cent for deposits with a tenure between 19-months-one-day and 24 months for individuals up to 60 years. They have hiked interest rate to 6.5 per cent for the tenure of 12 months.

Why Are FD Rates Rising?

According to experts, this sudden spurt in interest rates by banks is due to the bottoming out of the interest rate cycle. “The rates are expected to go up further but not as sharply as RBI is maintaining an accommodative stance. Also, banks have reached an inflection point whereby the credit demand is higher when compared with increase in deposits,” says Raj Khosla, founder and managing director at MyMoneyMantra, a loan aggregator.

Also, there is increasing pressure on RBI to hike policy rates due to the economic recovery in different industrial countries, leading to higher inflation and rising commodity prices.

As per a report by Morgan Stanley, policymakers in different parts of the world are loosening their monetary policies. RBI is yet to begin policy normalisation, which again depends a lot on the impact of the Omicron variant of the Covid pandemic on the economic activity. “However, we anticipate the lift-off and its quantum to be contingent on the impact of Omicron on economic activity. If the growth momentum remains durable, we would then expect that RBI could choose to hike the reverse repo rate 40 bps to adjust the policy rate corridor in one shot. Next, we expect this to be followed by a hike in the repo rate in April, with a cumulative rise of 150 bps in FY2023,” the report said.

Tags

Business Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) State Bank Of India HDFC Bank Policy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,300; Ambuja Cement, Lupin In Focus

Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,300; Ambuja Cement, Lupin In Focus

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

Sebi Imposes Rs 45 Lakh Fine On 9 Entities In Illiquid Stock Options Case 

Government Unveils First Part Of National Hydrogen Policy

CBI Questions Former Managing Director of ABG Shipyard Rishi Agarwal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival