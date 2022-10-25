Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
WhatsApp Disruptions Reported By Users In India

The Meta-owned messaging platform reportedly faced partial disruption on Tuesday

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 1:59 pm

A day after Diwali, several people on Tuesday were not able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned messaging platform reportedly faced partial disruption, however, there is no official acknowledgment from the platform so far. 

Outage detection website Downdetector showed that over 11,4300 users have reported on the platform that WhatsApp is down.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

