Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Welcome Foxconn's Plans For Expanding Electronics Manufacturing Capacity In India: PM

Taiwanese major Foxconn is reportedly planning to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in India

Welcome Foxconn's Plans For Expanding Electronics Manufacturing Capacity In India: PM
PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 5:11 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Foxconn chairman Young Liu on Thursday and said he welcomes the company's plans for expanding its electronics manufacturing capacity in India.

"Glad to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. I welcome their plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India, including in semiconductors," Modi said in a tweet.

"Our push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission," he said.

Taiwanese major Foxconn is reportedly planning to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in India. 

Related stories

Foxconn's Bharat FIH Gets Sebi Nod To Float Rs 5,000 Crore IPO

Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn To Come Up In Two Years: Vedanta Chairman

Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn To Come Up In Two Years: Vedanta Chairman

Tags

Business National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study