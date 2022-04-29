Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

We Have Shown That India Means Business: PM Modi At Semiconductor Conference

It’s a collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in the global semiconductors supply chain, Modi said.

We Have Shown That India Means Business: PM Modi At Semiconductor Conference

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 1:09 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the three-day SemiconIndia Conference, 2022, which will be held from April 29 to May 1.

It’s a collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in the global semiconductors supply chain, Modi said.

Related stories

Vedanta Seeks Free Land In Race To Install 1st Semiconductor Plant In India: Report

India Will Consume Semiconductors Of $80 Billion To Manufacture Electronics Worth $300 Billion: MoS IT

Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn To Come Up In Two Years: Vedanta Chairman

India will provide support for companies looking to invest in semiconductor manufacturing, he addded.

"We have shown that India means business, now it is over to you," Modi told the country's first semiconductor conference in Bengaluru.

The Indian semiconductor market, worth $15 billion in 2020, is estimated to reach $63 billion by 2026, the government says.

Part of the government's efforts to attract big ticket investments, the three-day meeting has drawn executives of tech giants Intel, TSMC and Micron Technology Inc. 

The event will highlight India’s current capabilities, technological trends, R&D investment, current and future market prospects, and the enormous potential and effect it may have globally.

In the race to become India's first chip maker, Vedanta is seeking incentives such as 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of free land, as part of its $20-billion foray into semiconductors and displays.

The government has formed an advisory committee to drive the Rs 72,000-crore project, Semicon India, to make the country a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, design and innovation.

The committee is mandated to provide key inputs for building a resilient supply chain, promoting investments, financing mechanisms, global engagement, research and innovation, and IP generation for the semiconductors and display ecosystem and enable an ecosystem to support startups and MSMEs.

Last year, in an effort to promote India as a worldwide hub for hi-tech production and attract multinational chip makers, the government authorised a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to expand semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country.

The supply chains of global semiconductor industry, which was badly affected during the COVID-19 period, is likely to see further disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The conflict may impact the supply of raw materials used to manufacture semiconductor chip production. Ukraine and Russia are major sources of neon and hexafluorobutadiene gases.

The semiconductor chip shortage has impacted many industries worldwide with auto and electronics industries among the most affected sectors. The shortage first emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdowns and restrictions.

Tags

Business National Semiconductor Shortage Semiconductors India Semiconductor Mission Semiconductor Semiconductor Crisis Semiconductor Manufacturing Plant PM Modi Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law