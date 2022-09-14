Vu Glo LED TV Is Ready To Take On The Budget TV Segment Head-On

Following the launch of the Masterpiece Glo QLED TV earlier in March this year, Vu has decided to take on the budget segment for the upcoming Diwali season. The company has announced three new televisions under the Glo LED TV series. Vu is ready to take on the likes of Xiaomi and Realme head-on.

The Glo LED TV series is a slightly toned down variant of the Glo QLED TV series. Launched in three sizes - 50, 55, and 65-inch screen - and having a 4k resolution, the Glo LED TV series is built as a blend of quality, innovation, design, technology, software, hardware and luxury.

The Glo LED TVs offer a 94 percent colour gamut, 400 nits brightness, ambient light sensor, and support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The kicker though is that these new TVs from Vu can instantly light up a house part and turn you into a DJ. It’s got a built-in subwoofer. There are four down-firing speakers that team up for a massive 104W sound output. For the internals, Vu has equipped the Glo LED series with its own Glo AI Processor and a dual-core GPU. There’s 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage on board.

Furthermore, the Vu GLO LED TVs have far-field microphones that enable users to control the TV via voice commands. There are other features like the advanced Cricket Mode and the Cinema Mode (which is supported by people directors like Christopher Nolan).

The base 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 33,999, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models retail for Rs 38,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively (after all the various discounts on offer). As is always the deal with Vu, these TVs will be available to purchase on Flipkart.

Vu currently sells the Vu Premium TV at ₹26,999 (after discounts) but the Glo LED series is expected to replace it and become Vu’s budget king.

Vu also announced that it is all set to start selling its televisions in the Middle East within a few months.

Should Xiaomi And Realme Feel The Fear?

Vu’s new TVs are power-packed for the price it offers. While it isn’t technically OLED, it’s instead its own proprietary and patented Glo panel. That gives Vu a one-up in the manufacturing process.

Xiaomi has just launched the Mi TV 5x series in the country. It’s a 4K HDR TV with an Ultra HD (4K) Display (3840 x 2160 resolution). It also comes in three sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inches - and will go head-to-head with the new Vu GLO LED series.

Meanwhile, Realme has the Smart TV X 43-inch that comes in below the Rs 25,000 price level. But that TV isn’t 4K.

Vu need not fear though as its USP - being a DJ in your own house - is what sets it aside from the competition. The DJ-class subwoofer that pairs four speakers for a 104W output can be a gamechanger for the company. Vu says that the time for buying a separate party speaker is over. We shall see if Vu lets the Glo LED series do the talking.