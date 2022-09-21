Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Volvo Plans To Switch To All-Electric by 2030

The new 2023 lineup includes the petrol mild-hybrid version of XC40 SUV as well as S90 sedan, the mid-size SUV XC60 and the flagship SUV XC90

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:53 pm

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo has converted its entire car portfolio into mild-hybrid petrol in the Indian market as part of its plans to switch to all-electric by 2030, its India chief Jyoti Malhotra has said.

On Wednesday, the company launched its latest range of petrol mild-hybrid cars.

The new 2023 lineup includes the petrol mild-hybrid version of XC40 SUV as well as S90 sedan, the mid-size SUV XC60 and the flagship SUV XC90.

With these roll-outs, the company has completed its transition to petrol mild-hybrids, which is in sync with its strategy of becoming an all-electric company by 2030, it said.

"The launch of our 2023 models completes our portfolio of all petrol mild hybrids. This transition is in sync with Volvo's commitment towards sustainability and in becoming an all-electric company by 2030. These models come with a host of new feature offerings," said Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India.

At present, the company offers one pure electric SUV, XC40 Recharge, in its India portfolio, which is locally assembled at its Bengaluru plant.

Malhotra also said that the company is geared to roll out its second fully electric model by the middle of next year.

The petrol mild-hybrid XC90 is priced at Rs 94.90 lakh, while the petrol mild-hybrid XC40, though priced at Rs 45.90-lakh, is being offered at a festive season discount rate of Rs 43.20 lakh for a limited period.

Similarly, petrol mild-hybrid S90 is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh and the new petrol mild-hybrid XC60 is priced at Rs 65.90-lakh, the company said.

All prices are ex-showroom, it said.

Volvo Car India currently has 25 dealerships pan-India. 
 

