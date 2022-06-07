Volvo Car To Assemble Electric Compact SUV XC40 Recharge In India

Swedish car maker Volvo Car on Tuesday said it will locally assemble its pure electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge at the company's Hosakote manufacturing facility near Bengaluru to cater to the domestic market.

Electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge is expected to be launched in the country next month.

Volvo Car India started the local assembly in 2017 and its focus is to add models to the locally assembled line-up, the company said in a statement.

At present, its flagship SUV XC90, the mid-size SUV XC60, the compact luxury SUV XC40 and the luxury sedan S90 are being locally assembled at the Bangalore plant.

XC40 Recharge pure electric, which offers a range of up to 418 km on a single charge, becomes the latest one to join the locally assembled portfolio in India, the company said.

Volva Car India had last year introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 (petrol) models with a 48V mild-hybrid system as part of its transition to an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models.

"We are committed to grow the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

"Our focus on local assembly is a step in this direction. Our current range of internal combustion engine cars is already being rolled out from Hosakote plant," he added.

Volvo Car, which showcased XC40 Recharge in India recently, is likely to commence deliveries from October.

Volvo Car India said it is committed to introduce a new all-electric model every year commencing 2022.

