Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Volvo Car To Assemble Electric Compact SUV XC40 Recharge In India

XC40 Recharge pure electric, which offers a range of up to 418 km on a single charge, becomes the latest one to join the locally assembled portfolio in India

Volvo Car To Assemble Electric Compact SUV XC40 Recharge In India
Volvo XC40 Recharge is expected to be launched in the country next month volvocars.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 12:34 pm

Swedish car maker Volvo Car on Tuesday said it will locally assemble its pure electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge at the company's Hosakote manufacturing facility near Bengaluru to cater to the domestic market.

Electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge is expected to be launched in the country next month.

Volvo Car India started the local assembly in 2017 and its focus is to add models to the locally assembled line-up, the company said in a statement. 

Related stories

Puma Launches Mobile Shopping App In India

Australian Central Bank Hikes Rate For Second Time In Five Weeks

At present, its flagship SUV XC90, the mid-size SUV XC60, the compact luxury SUV XC40 and the luxury sedan S90 are being locally assembled at the Bangalore plant.

XC40 Recharge pure electric, which offers a range of up to 418 km on a single charge, becomes the latest one to join the locally assembled portfolio in India, the company said. 

Volva Car India had last year introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 (petrol) models with a 48V mild-hybrid system as part of its transition to an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models.

"We are committed to grow the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. 

"Our focus on local assembly is a step in this direction. Our current range of internal combustion engine cars is already being rolled out from Hosakote plant," he added. 

Volvo Car, which showcased XC40 Recharge in India recently, is likely to commence deliveries from October.  

Volvo Car India said it is committed to introduce a new all-electric model every year commencing 2022.
 

Tags

Business
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi