Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vodafone-Idea Limited Losses To Narrow Rs 6,563 Crore In March Quarter

Its revenue from operations rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,239.5 crore in Q4 FY22.

Vodafone-Idea Limited Losses To Narrow Rs 6,563 Crore In March Quarter
Vodafone Idea Limited.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 9:19 pm

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated losses to Rs 6,563.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March compared to the same period of the previous year, while its realization per user or ARPU improved sharply on a sequential basis.

The losses were at Rs 7,022.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company filing.

Related stories

Vodafone Idea Shareholders Approve Rs 14,500 Crore Fundraise Proposal

Bharti Airtel To Buy 4.7% Stake In Indus Towers From Vodafone Idea

Its revenue from operations rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,239.5 crore in Q4 FY22.

Seen sequentially, the revenue was up 5.4 per cent, supported by tariff hikes effective November 25, 2021, the company said in a statement.

The realization per user measured in terms of ARPU came in at Rs 124, rising from Rs 115 in the prior quarter. This resulted in sequential increase of 7.5 per cent in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

For the full year FY22, the losses narrowed sharply to Rs 28,245.4 crore, from Rs 44,233.1 crore in the previous financial year. 

Revenue from operations for the year ended March 2022 came in at Rs 38,515.5 crore.

Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO of Vodafone Idea, said, "We are pleased to announce the third consecutive quarter of revenue growth driven by tariff interventions taken in November 2021."

Takkar added: "We successfully completed the first tranche of fundraising in the form of preferential equity contribution of Rs 45 billion from our promoters".

The company continues to actively engage with lenders and investors for further fundraising, he added. 

Tags

Business Vodafone-Idea Vodafone-Idea Limited(VIL) Telcommunications Sector Telecommunications Company Telecommunications Firm Telecommunications Industry Vodafone-Idea Quarterly Earnings Vodafone-Idea (Vi)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas