Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vodafone Idea's Loss Widens To Rs 7,595 Crore In Q2

The company had posted a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore in the same period a year ago

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 8:50 pm

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

The service revenue of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), however, increased 12.8 per cent to Rs 10,614.6 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 9,406.4 crore.

Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric of the company's growth, increased 19.5 per cent to Rs 131 on a year-on-year basis.

"We are pleased to report fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and 4G subscriber addition. Such performance is primarily driven by the continued increase in 4G subscriber base on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet," VIL CEO Akshaya Moondra said.

The telecom operator's subscriber base declined to 23.44 crore in the latest September quarter compared to 24 crore in the previous quarter.

However, the 4G subscriber base grew 15 lakh to 12 crore.

VIL's total gross debt, excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due, stood at Rs 2,20,320 crore as of September 30.

Related stories

Vodafone Idea Says Its 5G Rollout Journey Will Begin Soon; Doesn't Specify Launch

Indus Towers Asks Vodafone Idea To Clear Dues For Business Continuity Post-November

The debt includes deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,36,650 crore. The amount includes includes Rs 17,260 crore towards spectrum acquired in recent the auction and adjusted gross revenue liability of Rs 68,590 crore that are to be paid to the government.

Debt from banks and financial institutions stood at of Rs 15,080 crore. PTI PRS  RAM

Tags

Business National Vodafone Idea Shares Vodafone Idea Hike Tariffs Vodafone Idea (VIL)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It