VK Tripathi, Chairman Railway Board Likely To Get An Extension: Report

The current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board Vinay Kumar Tripathi is reportedly likely to get an extension for his post. According to insiderrailways.com, it is highly likely that VK Tripathi may be considered for this role again, rendering him an extension as the Chairman of Railway Board.

The report further adds that the buzz of VK Tripathi likely to get an extension has already created hype among the railway bureaucracy. However, the publication also wrote that this information has “taken the bureaucratic network for a roller coaster ride.” However, Outlook could not independently verify these details.

For the unversed, VK Tripathi’s appointment as the Chairman and CEO of Railway Board was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). Before being appointed to this post, Tripathi served as the General Manager of the North Eastern Railway.

According to Livemint.com, Tripathi did a B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Roorkee and joined railways through the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) batch of 1983. While he is now the Chairman and CEO, he started as an Assistant Electrical Engineer on Northern Railway as his first posting.

Apart from the mentioned roles, Tripathi has also served various posts in the Electrical Department on Northern, Central and Western Railway. He has also held key posts like the Divisional Railway Manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad; Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer; Additional General Manager of Western Railway and so on, as per the report.

The report goes on to mention that VK Tripathi has also played an important role in the commissioning of the state of art three-phase locomotives and their indigenisation.