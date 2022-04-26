VistaVerse To Launch Metaverse Experience At Cannes With NFTs Of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Fantico, a digital licensed platform of Vistas Media Capital, will launch its first metaverse experience, known as VistaVerse, in partnership with Kamal Haasan’s international’s movie, Vikram at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This will be launched as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on May 18, 2O22 among the global film fraternity at Cannes, France.

The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music is by Anirudh, and the film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran.

On the launch of VistaVerse, Kamal Haasan says: “It has been a pleasure to be a part of Fantico, and I look forward to VistaVerse, which is uniquely placed to create a bridge among fans, fandom and talent, and is built on a platform that today’s youth relate with. This will set a benchmark for more creators to use this disruption of content by Blockchain for their future endeavours.”

The company said in a press statement that VistaVerse will also offer Vikram NFTs, which will be a ticket to the experience. “We will offer many more utilities to the buyers, such as access to unique artwork of characters, digital avatars, props, posters, mystery boxes, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments, private screenings, access to by−invite-only, to even a travelling VistaDome party, along with a choice to convert some of the NFTs to actual underlying tangible assets,” the statement said.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs in VistaVerse, which is the first such utility-based NFTs with multiple benefits to the owner. We believe VistaVerse to be the first real and tangible metaverse in India, backed by 350 creative enthusiasts across seven businesses owned by Vistas Media Capital,” says Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital.

The press release further said that VistaVerse has many partnerships in place with major brands, celebrities, musicians, gaming companies, artists, and production houses in India to offer a one-stop experience of a metaverse. While this is the first such experience, they aim to launch many more in the months to come.

Last year, Fantico has launched a digital avatar of actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan. Recently, they also announced that they would be putting up a digital collection of NFTs, which feature several collectibles on well-known personalities across genres. Collectors can also buy them using Ethereum (ETH) crypto token.

