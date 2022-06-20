Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vistara In No Hurry To Expand International Flight Operations: CEO Vinod Kannan

Vistara had ordered six B787 planes in 2018 but it has got delivery of only two of those aircraft till date

Vistara In No Hurry To Expand International Flight Operations: CEO Vinod Kannan
Vistara Airways

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 11:27 am

Vistara is in no hurry to lease B787 Dreamliner aircraft to expand international flight operations as it does not want to get stuck with a plane that cannot be used viably, its CEO Vinod Kannan said on Sunday.

For more than a year, Boeing has not delivered any B787 plane as the US Aviation regulator wants it to first make rectifications in the aircraft production line.

Vistara had ordered six B787 planes in 2018 but it has got delivery of only two of those aircraft till date.

Related stories

AirAsia And Air Vistara Make Booking Options Gender Neutral

DGCA Fines Vistara Rs 10 Lakh For Letting Improperly Trained Pilot Land Flight In Indore

The lack of more wide-bodied B787 aircraft has hampered the airline’s expansion of international flight operations.

Asked by when Vistara would like to have another Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet, Kannan said, “I would like to have it yesterday. But the facts are that these things do take time.”

“When you come up with a RFP (Request For Proposal) for a new aircraft, there is certain set of considerations. When you are looking into the market for aircraft that are used, you need to be looking at different parameters – what is the age of the aircraft? What are the engines’ capacities?... It is a different set of considerations with which we have to go with our eyes open,” he noted.

Kannan was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 78th annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Doha.

“The last thing we want is to hurry and get stuck with an aircraft that we cannot utilize viably,” he mentioned.

As much as Vistara wants to get the capacity as soon as it can, it also wants to ensure that it gets a good deal, he said.

He said the leases for B787 aircraft will hopefully be short-term with an option of increasing its duration as this is an interim lift as the airline waits for its own aircraft. 

Tags

Business Aviation Aviation Sector Aviation Industry Vistara Airline Air Vistara Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan Boeing B787 Dreamliner
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 