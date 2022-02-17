Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Visa, Amazon Announce Worldwide Payment Agreement

Under the agreement, Amazon's amazon.co.uk site in Britain will no longer turn off Visa credit cards. Customers in Australia and Singapore will no longer pay the surcharge for using Visa.

Visa, Amazon Announce Worldwide Payment Agreement
Credit card fees have been a growing source of tension between Amazon and Visa.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 5:21 pm

Visa Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. announced an agreement on Thursday that allows customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.

"The companies also agreed to collaborate on product and technology initiatives for “innovative payment experiences,” Visa said in an email.

Credit card fees have been a growing source of tension between Amazon and Visa. Last year, Amazon started charging customers in Australia and Singapore who use Visa credit cards a 0.5 per cent surcharge.

Under the agreement, Amazon's amazon.co.uk site in Britain will no longer turn off Visa credit cards. Customers in Australia and Singapore will no longer pay the surcharge for using Visa.

Last month, Amazon's British website backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom, saying the two sides were talking. Amazon had announced the move in November, blaming “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.” 

Any credit card transaction involves various fees, such as an “interchange fee” that the shopper's bank pays to the retailer's bank and other costs like service and technology charges. It wasn't clear which fee was the focus of the UK dispute. 

Tags

Business National Visa Credit Cards
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

BYJU's To Invest $200 Million In Tuition Centre Expansion

BYJU's To Invest $200 Million In Tuition Centre Expansion

Free Wheeling of Power Under National Hydrogen Policy: Singh

Dealshare Raises $45 Million From ADIA In Series E Funding

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath Invests In Drone Start-up

Tesla Faces Another Us Investigation: Unexpected Braking

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival