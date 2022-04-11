Veranda Learning Solutions Makes Strong Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 15%

Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd made a mixed debut on the exchanges on Monday, where it listed with a nearly 15 per cent premium on BSE, against the issue price of Rs 137.

In contrast, at the NSE, it opened at Rs 125, a discount of 8.75 per cent. It hit a high of Rs 131.25 and a low of Rs 125.

The stock made its debut at Rs 157, a gain of 14.59 per cent on the BSE. Later, it jumped 18.97 per cent to Rs 163.

The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times late last month.

The Rs 200-crore public offer had a price range of Rs 130-137 a share.

The company offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline-hybrid, and offline-blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals, and corporate employees.